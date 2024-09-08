Kylie Jenner Reunites with Jordyn Woods for TikTok Video, 5 Years After Tristan Thompson Scandal: 'We're Back'

The pair filmed a TikTok clip alongside Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou

Jordyn Woods/TikTok; Emma McIntyre/Getty Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner is once again reuniting with her former BFF Jordyn Woods!

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Jenner, 27, and Woods, 26, filmed a TikTok clip with the Kylie Cosmetics founder's close friend Stassie Karanikolaou, suggesting they might be ready to put the past behind them.

While lip-syncing to a clip of her sister Kim Kardashian introducing their family show The Kardashians, Jenner mouthed, “Okay guys, we’re back.”

“Did you miss us?” Woods said, as Karanikolaou, 27, added, “'Cause we missed you.”

Woods also shared a clip on her TikTok, showing the trio, who were all wearing black outfits, lip-syncing to the words, “You might think I’m crazy” from Ariana Grande’s 2020 track “34+35” while smiling for the camera.

The duo were last spotted in public together in July 2023 when they were photographed leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Their latest reunion comes more than five years after Jenner and Woods' very public falling-out. The pair were best friends for years, but that changed in February 2019 when news broke that Woods had allegedly cheated with sister Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn’t want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn,” a source told PEOPLE in 2019.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods

Woods previously lived with Jenner, and the source said she "spent almost every day with her" while the reality star was keeping her first pregnancy a secret from the world ahead of welcoming her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi, now 6.

During an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk in 2019, Woods said that Thompson had allegedly kissed her at a party at his house that year, but she denied that the two ever had sex.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner pictured in 2018

While speaking to Jennifer Lawrence for a Nov. 2023 Interview Magazine feature, Jenner admitted she and Woods "always stayed in touch" after the Hunger Games actress asked about them hanging out again.

"Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything," Jenner said.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner

"We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore," she added, seemingly referencing the July 2023 pictures of them grabbing dinner together in L.A.

"There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen. We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long," the beauty mogul explained.



