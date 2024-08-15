Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photos with Her Two Kids Behind the Scenes of Her “British Vogue” Shoot

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares her daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner and son Aire

Kylie Jenner is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her British Vogue shoot with her two little ones.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, shared a few photos on Instagram from her recent magazine shoot, which included daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

In the first photo, Jenner holds her son on her hip, wearing an elegant black dress and tilting her head towards Aire. The toddler wears gray shorts and a white T-shirt, staring down while the two walk together.

Other photos include Stormi, who is seen wearing white shorts and a gray top. One sweet photo shows the three walking outside as Stormi smiles and reaches to grab her mom's hand. "@britishvogue bts 🖤🖤🤭," Jenner simply captioned the post.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner and her two kids, Aire and Stormi

British Vogue also shared an adorable video of Jenner and her two kids behind the scenes on their TikTok, with the family of three smiling and yelling together as a photographer took photos. Jenner can be seen leaning down and hugging her two kids as a fan blew their hair.

In her interview with the outlet, Jenner shared that her postpartum depression lasted about a year after the births of both her kids.

“I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again," Jenner told the magazine. "And [looking back] I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year. Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard."

She continued to share that the symptoms hit even harder the second time, giving Jenner "major baby blues."

“It hit me differently both times. Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically]," she said, adding that she would be "on the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name.’"

She continued, explaining, "Now my advice to all my friends having children is pick the name before, because when the hormones hit you can’t make decisions. You can’t."

The mom of two admitted that she felt like a "failure" when she couldn't name her son.

“When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him," she said, "He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.”

The reality star then revealed, "My son’s name was actually Knight for a long time," adding that Stormi is still a fan of the old name.

"My daughter, still to this day, is like, ‘Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight?’ And I’m like, ‘No.’ And she’s like, ‘That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better.’ And I’m like: ‘You know what, we are not doing this again.’”

