Kylie Jenner Shares Dreamy Pictures From Venice With Son Aire

This week, Kylie Jenner is enjoying time in Italy with her family and friends. On Saturday, she shared photos with her two-year-old son Aire enjoying a boat in Venice. They are both wearing black and smiling as they press their foreheads together. In the caption, Jenner wrote, “forever love.”

The next day, she added pics with six-year-old Stormi enjoying the view of the water with her brother. Stormi is wearing a tiered white sundress and in one pic she has her arms around Aire as they look under a bridge. Aire is wearing a white T-shirt and jeans. In the caption, she wrote, “doesn’t really get any better than this.”

In her Stories, she shared a few more pics of the kids, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, both times sitting in her lap on the boat.

Instagram

Instagram

Also on the trip was Jenner’s close friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. Jenner shared a video clip of them sitting on the back of their boat in the twilight and then sharing an embrace.

It appeared to be a trip for the kids and the girls. Jenner’s rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet did not seem to be on the trip with them. The pair have been romantically linked for over a year.

A source recently told People that though the couple live on different coasts, they make a huge effort to spend time together and things are going well.

“Things are great with Timothée. Kylie is happy,” the source said. “They are both busy, but making time to see each other, especially on the weekends. He’s been working in New York City. She’s visited him and he’s also been back to L.A. some weekends. They’re making it work.”

