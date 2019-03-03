Kylie Jenner Is "Still Devastated" About the Whole Jordyn Woods Situation

From Cosmopolitan

Kylie Jenner has been through a lot in the past couple of days. First, her and her family have been dealing with the bombshell that is the whole Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, and just a few days ago she was also reportedly confronted with "evidence" that Travis Scott cheated on her.

And while a source just shared that Kylie and Travis aren't breaking up, it's less clear what's going to go down between Kylie and her BFF Jordyn/if they are going to be the ones who break up.

An insider just shared with People that "Kylie had a rough week” and that “she is still devastated about Jordyn." However, Khloé got super candid about the whole situation on Twitter yesterday, and it seemed like she was less pissed with Jordyn than before, so maybe the whole family is coming around.

Kylie herself hasn't spoke out about either situation, so I guess we'll just have to wait and see...

