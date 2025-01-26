Kylie Jenner Supports Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at “SNL” Afterparty Following the Actor's Hosting and Musical Guest Gig

Kylie Jenner is one supportive girlfriend!

On Saturday, Jan. 25, The Kardashians star, 27, supported boyfriend Timothée Chalamet after he appeared on Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest.

The Academy Award nominee, 29, wowed with a variety of hilarious late-night sketches, and also performed some of legendary singer Bob Dylan's hits. (Chalamet portrays the 83-year-old singer-songwriter at the start of his career in his latest movie, A Complete Unknown.)

After the episode wrapped, Jenner and Chalamet were spotted leaving an SNL afterparty at The Pool restaurant in New York City, as seen in photos obtained by Deuxmoi.

For the occasion, Jenner kept warm in a large black fur coat, while Chalamet stepped out in a New York Yankees zip-up jacket, which he paired with a hat and patterned scarf.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage; Pierre Suu/Getty (L) Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Jenner and Chalamet have been linked since April 2023. Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that the reality star was "having fun supporting" her actor boyfriend with awards season underway.

The couple attended the 2025 Golden Globe Awards together, and they then traveled to Paris to "celebrate his movie premiere." The insider added that the mom of two "enjoys attending the events with him."

"She knows that his career is so important to him. She wants to be by his side for it all," the source continued. "Kylie is the happiest. They are very serious. Everyone in her family loves him."

Saturday Night Live airs weekends on NBC.



