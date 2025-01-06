Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spotted at Golden Globes after she ditched red carpet amid pregnancy rumours

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted sitting together at the 2025 Golden Globes amid rumors the couple is expecting their first baby together.

Inside The Beverly Hilton Hotel, the makeup mogul and the Dune star were photographed giggling at a table next to each other with their backs to the camera. The two have been dating for just over a year now since they went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Jenner was absent from the red carpet before the 82nd annual ceremony, while Chalamet arrived posing in a suit adorned with a thin blue scarf that paid homage to his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Speculation the 27-year-old, who already shares two kids with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, was pregnant with her third baby arose just a few days ago after the star posted a TikTok in which she covered her stomach with a shopping bag the entire time.

In the video posted to her page on December 30, Jenner sat with her 6-year-old daughter, Stormi, and her 6-year-old niece, Chicago West, as they gave a haul of all the beauty items they bought at Ulta.

Fans immediately noticed the big bag blocking Jenner’s stomach, prompting debate over whether or not she may have been hiding a baby bump.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were pictured looking cozy at the 2025 Golden Globes (Penske Media via Getty Images)

Jenner and Chalamet have yet to respond to the rumors.