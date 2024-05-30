Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet ‘See a Long-Lasting Relationship’ in Their Future

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have managed to fly almost completely under the radar since their Golden Globes date in January. But sources made it clear to People and Entertainment Tonight that the couple is still together and that they have high hopes for their future after more than one year of dating.

One source told Entertainment Tonight, “Kylie and Timothée are still seeing each other and happy. They don’t need to try to make things work, and it just comes naturally to them. Their relationship is easy. They make an effort to see each other when they can and stay in touch when they’re not geographically close to one another.”

“They’re in constant and fluid communication,” the insider added. “They see a long-lasting relationship together.”

People reported that Jenner and Chalamet were spotted on a double date at Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi in New York City last Thursday. Chalamet has been in the Manhattan, filming the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown for much of spring.

A source told People that Jenner and Chalamet “are very low-key when it comes to their relationship and like to keep it that way.”

Chalamet addressed his desire to keep his personal life private in an October 2023 interview with GQ interview. When the magazine’s reporter suggested that if Chalamet really wanted to be left alone, maybe he shouldn’t be dating one of the most followed people on Instagram, Chalamet laughed.

He said, “This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour [which was a parody of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, where their characters did a global press tour, asking for privacy]. Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life.”

