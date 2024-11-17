Kylie Jenner Wears Cropped Trench Coat and Black Miniskirt With Kitten-Heel Boots

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner shared a look she wore out in Los Angeles on Instagram, which included a stylish cropped off-white Miu Miu trench coat and handbag. She paired it with a black leather miniskirt and a pair of black boots with kitten heels. On her handbag, Jenner hung a pink teddy bear charm.

She accessorized with black-rimmed glasses also from Miu Miu and several small diamond earrings. She left her hair down in a soft wave around her face. The Kardashians star captioned the carousel of images posing in the ensemble, “Just a girl.”

In her Instagram Stories, Jenner shared a video of herself applying her Kylie Cosmetics plumping lip gloss, giving a close up view of her makeup look and the buckle detail on her Miu Miu coat.

In an October interview with ELLE, Jenner shared how her style has evolved since becoming a mom, and how she gets ready for Paris Fashion Week.

“I’m trying to remember how I felt the first time [going to Fashion Week] and just have fun with it,” she shared. “It’s hard to have so many iconic looks because you’re always trying to outdo the last one, but I think just remaining myself, being classic, and wearing what makes me feel great is where my head’s at right now.”

The Khy founder shared that she’s pulling away from minimalism.

“I think I’m actually going in the opposite direction. I’ve definitely had some moments of quiet luxury, as they would say, but I’m always experimenting. At the root of my authentic style, I think I’m more dark feminine,” she shared. “I haven’t had a baby in a few years. The first part of my twenties was having children, learning what my personal style was and then losing it—not knowing how to dress, gaining 60 pounds for both pregnancies. It took me a year to feel like myself again. At 27, I feel more confident and more like myself than ever.”

