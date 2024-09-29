Kylie Jenner Wears White Cutout Shirt and transparent Skirt in Paris

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner shared pictures of a new look from her fashion brand Khy and their collaboration with Atlein Paris. The stunning outfit was all white and composed of two pieces. On top was a white collared shirt with a twisted hem, ribboned sleeves, and a cut that revealed Jenner’s toned torso, plus a plunging neckline.

On the bottom, she wore a long ruched skirt in semi-sheer material that clung to her hourglass figure with a pair of white pointed toe pumps visible under the hem. The dress had low pockets she slid her hands into for some photos and videos posted on Instagram. Her dark hair was down and she had on a natural makeup palette.

On Saturday night, Jenner was in attendance at the Business Of Fashion event celebrating the BoF 500 at the Shangri-La Hotel Paris. She wore an appliquéd minidress by Miu Miu in pale gray satin with buttons down one side. The strapless look was covered in texture and crystals. For accessories, she wore a pair of black sandal heels and carried a black Wander bag. Around her upper arm, Jenner had on two belt bracelets.

In an interview with Vogue in 2023, Jenner shared how important it was to her to be involved in designs for Khy.

“I want people to know how completely involved I am in this,” she said. “From original concept, to designing, or co-designing if we’re working with other designers, from picking fabrics, colors, I’ve been in every fit meeting. I am the creative director of the brand and marketing. There’s not an Instagram post or video that hasn’t been personally edited by me, there hasn’t been an Instagram post that I haven’t posted myself. I do the creative for all my shoots. I’ve worked really hard on it, I’ve put my love into it, and I can’t wait for people to experience the clothes. It’s very personal.”

