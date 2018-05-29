Kylie Jenner Wore a Black Bodysuit and Leggings to the NBA Playoffs

This weekend, Kylie Jenner channeled Catwoman for a courtside date with boyfriend Travis Scott. The pair was spotted in Houston for the NBA playoff game between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors. An enviable date night if you ask us.

For the event, Kylie chose a black bodysuit and leather leggings that had her looking like the feline superhero just without the mask. On her feet were knee-high stiletto boots that were pulled over her leggings making her look seem almost as though it was one continuous piece, from wrists to toes. Travis, on the other hand, chose a more colorful patchwork plaid shirt from Lanvin layered over a graphic tee and jeans. On his feet were an aptly placed pair of Air Jordans. As Travis was nervously up and down from his seat the entire game, Kylie looked gorgeous and stoic, leaning back into the courtside folding chair. Clearly, she knows how to hold it together during a high-stakes game.

Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets - Game Seven Ronald Martinez More

With long locks cascading down her shoulders, there was something about this superhero look that was so totally Kylie and yet still different than what we’ve seen from her in the past. Perhaps it was her choice of a head-to-toe black or maybe it was her choice of leather over more athleisure-inspired textiles, that upped the ante. Whatever it was, the new mom is looking chicer than ever lately and we can’t wait to see more of where her new vibe takes her.

Let us slide into your DMs. Sign up for the Teen Vogue daily email.

Related: Kylie Jenner Matched Her Outfit to Her Airplane and It Was Peak Kylie