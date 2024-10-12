Kylie Jenner's Kids Are Growing Tall in Cute New TikTok Videos: 'My Big Girl'

Fans couldn't help but notice how tall Stormi and her little brother Aire are getting

tiktok Kylie Jenner and her kids

Kylie Jenner's babies are growing up!

The Kardashians star, 27, is in proud mommy mode, showing off just how much her kids are growing. On Thursday, Oct. 11, she shared two TikTok videos of herself performing the Upside Down challenge with her 6-year-old daughter Stormi and 2-year-old son Aire, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

“dont think we did that right 😂,” she captioned one video, which showed her smiling as she flipped Aire, as Stormi danced in the camera.

Both kids wore matching pajamas in the cute clip, while Jenner looked cozy in a tank top and sweatpants as the trio enjoyed family time at home.

“my big girl 🥹,” the mother of two captioned a second video of herself doing the same thing with Stormi.

Related: Khloé Kardashian Posts Adorable Footage of the Kardashian-Jenner Kids Meeting Hello Kitty: 'They Are So Happy'

The two TikTok videos were both set to Jack Johnson’s 2006 single, “Upside Down.” The now-viral song appeared on the Curious George animated movie released that same year.

“I love the fact that she made sure to do this cute trend for each of her kids 🤍,” one user wrote.

Others couldn’t help but notice how much both kids, especially Stormi, had grown.

“STORMI BABY ??????” one person wrote.

“HOW OLD IS STORMI NOW? WASN'T SHE 2?,” another added, while another said, “OMG STORMI IS SO BIG ALREADY WHATT.”

Related: Kylie Jenner Closes Coperni Fashion Show at Disneyland Paris in a Black Ball Gown as Kris Jenner Gushes ‘My Princess ‘

Though Jenner modeled an all-black princess gown for the Coperni Fashion Show at Disneyland Paris earlier this month, she and Stormi wore similar looks at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in January.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster; January 2024

The reality television star-turned-mogul wore a black strapless gown that hugged her curves. A black shaggy shawl added drama, and she accessorized with gold statement earrings and black shades.

Stormi wore a mini version of her mommy’s outfit — rocking a long-sleeved dress that also featured the same shawl material paired with black sunshades.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following her Disneyland runway show, Jenner decided to spend a bit more time at the magical theme park in Paris.

On Friday, Oct. 11, she shared an Instagram carousel of herself enjoying time there with family.

Jenner smiled for a selfie in the first image, showing off a Mickey Mouse T-shirt and a black Mickey Mouse baseball cap. Other images saw a Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel, Kris Jenner smiling for a selfie and the siblings, who were joined by their cousins, exploring the theme park.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.