Kylie Kelce Admits the 1 Thing That Made Her Nervous at Wedding — and How Jason Kelce Helped Her Through It

"I love to hide in a corner," Kylie Kelce said on her 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast when speaking about getting nervous in the spotlight

Kylie Kelce's relationship with the spotlight couldn't be more opposite from her husband Jason Kelce.

In a new episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, the mom of three spoke about her recent appearance on the retired NFL player's late-night show They Call It Late Night on ESPN and whether she was nervous on air.

While Kylie was well aware that she'd be featured on the show in advance, there were some elements during the Saturday night broadcast on Jan. 4 that caught her by surprise. She knew she was made announcer for the show, but didn't know she'd inspire the name of the segment.

"I made my debut as the announcer on They Call It Late Night on ESPN. Getting roped into this is the perfect way to express how I ended up as the announcer," she recalled on the podcast released on Thursday, Jan. 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Kylie Kelce Lists the 1 Thing You Shouldn't Ask Her While She's Pregnant: 'You Might Get Dropkicked'

Neill/Getty Kylie and Jason Kelce in September 2023

Kylie's experience spawned a new segment on her podcast: "Places Kylie Has No Business Being." This, in part, was also in response to a comment that read, "Kylie always looks like she has no idea how she got roped into the next thing," she joked before breaking down her time on the show.

"My husband asked me to participate — and being the supportive wife that I am, I said, 'Yes,' hesitantly," Kylie explained. "I did not know that it was going to be dubbed 'Kylie's Corner'," she admitted of the segment's title. "They did put up a sign that I did not know was going to be there."

Kylie, though, said she was a fan of the segment's name because it aligns with her relationship with being the center of attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I do appreciate that because you guys know how I love to hide in a corner," the former field hockey player joked. "Although it's not really hiding when you have spotlights and a camera on you, so I might need to discuss that with someone."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kylie Kelce/Instagram Throwback of Kylie and Jason Kelce

During the podcast episode, Kylie read a few comments sent in by viewers. When asked if she gets "nervous for things like this" in reference to her late-night appearance, the NFL wife explained how her husband calms her down, specifically referencing their wedding day as a perfect example.

"Particularly something like this, I did not get nervous for," she revealed and compared the experience of amplified attention to her wedding day. "I was nervous about walking down the aisle because everyone's eyes were gonna be on me," she recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And then the minute I could see Jason, I was like, 'Oh, I'm fine. I can get down the aisle. I'll just focus on him,'" the expecting mom of four explained. "Similarly to that... I got to watch Jason do his thing and he is the main focus and all of that, and he's crushing it. I didn't need to get nervous."

Of the announcing gig, though, Kylie compared it to a former job she had in college that familiarized her with the broadcasting duties. "I had very few lines, luckily. Love that for me. And I also did PA in college for men's lacrosse games, so I had a little bit of experience," she made known.

Related: Jason Kelce Gushes Over His Wife Kylie — and Reveals the Advice He Gave Her About Starting a Podcast (Exclusive)

Kylie Kelce /Instagram Kylie and Jason Kelce with their three daughters

Elsewhere in the podcast, Kelce discussed various maternity topics as she's expecting her fourth child with Jason. Together, they share three daughters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 22 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The episode, titled "How to Talk to Pregnant Women," featured retired soccer star Alex Morgan as a celebrity guest. During their conversation, she revealed the one thing she is sick of hearing from others.

"Don't ask if we're gonna keep trying for a boy,” Kylie said. “If another person asks me that, I'm warning you right now, you might get dropkicked. I don't need to have a boy.”

In fact, the mom of three daughters is excited to have a family of "four girls strong," saying, “Watch out, world. I do not need to have a boy... We were meant to have all girls."



Read the original article on People