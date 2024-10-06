Kylie Kelce joins Kansas City high school field hockey athletes at clinic
Kylie Kelce made a surprise appearance at the Pembroke Hill School Sunday during Kansas City Field Hockey's high school clinic.
Kylie Kelce made a surprise appearance at the Pembroke Hill School Sunday during Kansas City Field Hockey's high school clinic.
Grand Slam champions Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi share two children
Owen Sound Attack forward has received a two-game suspension for his actions in their game Friday night
Connor McDavid revealed on his Instagram that something big is coming soon.
The Montreal Canadiens have retired 15 numbers honouring 17 players so far, but according to former blueliner P.K. Subban, there should be 17 numbers in the Bell Centre rafters.
Who won at Bad Blood 2024? See what happened at the WWE premium live event at State Farm Arena.
This former San Jose Sharks defenseman is back on the free agent market.
Alex Pereira's reign of terror in the light heavyweight division continued Saturday when he defended his title against Khalil Rountree in the UFC 307 mai
Freddie Freeman channeled his inner Kirk Gibson when he stole a base against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS, adding to his Dodgers legend.
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani will play in his first MLB playoff game on Saturday against the San Diego Padres. When asked by a reporter if he's nervous about this historic moment in his career, Ohtani gave a perfect answer that should have L.A. fans excited.…
The NHL's solution allows Vegas to escape Lehner's cap hit, leaving outsiders to wonder how that's fair to the rest of the league.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman makes a bold prediction for the Ottawa Senators ahead of the upcoming season
The Buffalo Bills inspired second half comeback against the Houston Texans in Week 5 falls short following questionable coaching decisions late.
Montreal Canadiens fans are not the only ones worrying about more potential injuries in the team's last pre-season game tonight against the Ottawa Senators, the coach is as well.
Kerri Einarson and Rachel Homan will square off in Sunday's women's final at the HearingLife Tour Challenge.
Texas was a constant at No. 1 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. The rest of the top 10 got a major reshuffling after a slew of upsets in Week 6.
“It’s some freaky thing that’s never happened” before, the track owner said. “It’s a dangerous sport.”
The Montreal Canadiens were on the road to face the Ottawa Senators tonight.
Wyoming and Boise State chose to take forfeits rather than face San Jose State in women's volleyball in Mountain West Conference play recently.
LONDON (AP) — Aaron Rodgers reached another milestone in his stellar career on Sunday by becoming just the ninth player in NFL history to throw for 60,000 yards in regular-season games.
One of the Amazon River’s main tributaries has dropped to its lowest ever recorded levels, Brazil’s geological service said Friday, reflecting a severe drought that has devastated the Amazon rainforest and other parts of the country. (AP Video: Fernando Crispim)