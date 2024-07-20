Kylie Kelce Opens Up About Having a Miscarriage While Slamming Pregnancy Reports

NBC/Getty Images

Kylie Kelce has had enough of pregnancy speculation in media.

On July 19, Kylie McDevitt Kelce—who is married to former NFL player Jason Kelce—took to TikTok after months of rampant pregnancy reports, which she says have been coming out since the fall 2023 football season. “I have kept my mouth shut on this for quite some time now, and my lack of filter's kicking in,” she said in a video posted on July 19. “We're just gonna nip this in the bud.”

Jason and Kylie Kelce have been married for six years and share three daughters: four-year-old Wyatt, three-year-old Elliotte, and 17-month-old Bennett. In her video, Kelce asserted that she has not been pregnant since giving birth to Bennett in February 2023 and posted a trigger warning before discussing her previous experience with pregnancy loss.

“I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic—[it] really lights my fire,” she said. “I had a miscarriage before Wyatt. I went in for my 13 week ultrasound, there was no heartbeat and I had to have a D&E a few days later." According to Kaiser Permanente, dilation and evacuation (D&E) is “a type of in-clinic abortion that can be done in the second trimester of pregnancy,” which occurs between weeks 13 and 28.

Kelce continued, “So I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly and I think we just need be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting. Let the parents say it when they're good and ready.”

Kelce's video comes nearly two month after Taylor Swift expressed similar sentiments on the social media app. In early June, the 34-year-old pop star—who is currently dating Kylie Kelce's brother-in-law, Travis Kelce—came to Lady Gaga's defense on TikTok after Gaga used lyrics from Swift's Tortured Poets track “Down Bad” to deny pregnancy rumors. “Not pregnant--Just down bad cryin at the gym,” Gaga captioned her video at the time.

Swift responded in the comments section, writing, “Can we all agree that its invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body. Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman.”

In the caption of her own recent video, Kelce explained that false pregnancy reports have led to invasive and awkward encounters in her daily life. “I have been congratulated in person multiple times. I have been questioned by strangers,” she wrote. “Most aggressively, I was DM’d by a random woman asking ‘did you have a miscarriage?’ because one of the news outlets that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn’t announced it because I had had a miscarriage.”

In the words of Kyle Kelce, “Let’s do better.”

