Kylie Kelce Reacts to Her First Award Nomination for the “Not Gonna Lie” Podcast

Kylie Kelce announced her podcast is nominated for best emerging podcast at the 2025 iHeart Radio Podcast Awards

Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast is officially nominated for its first award.

The 32-year-old mom-of-three took to Instagram on Jan. 14 to announce that the podcast is nominated for best emerging podcast at the 2025 iHeart Radio Podcast Awards.

"I'm not sure how this happened," she said in the video. "Thank you to the NGL-ers who have tuned in and enjoyed the show thus far. I know it's for emerging shows, but it's very early for awards talk... I appreciate the love"

Kylie also took the opportunity to highlight the So True podcast with Caleb Hearon, which is also nominated for the same award, and said "I just can't explain how much I enjoy [it when] those clips pop up on my TikTok."

"I outwardly cackle and often cry," she added. "I have to say I think that's where that should be headed."

Kylie previously announced to PEOPLE that she would be starting Not Gonna Lie with Wave Sports + Entertainment on Nov. 25 and debuted its first episode on Dec. 5. In each episode, she has addressed several topics including parenting, social media, women in sports and more.

On the first episode of the podcast, Kylie opened up about using the new-found attention on her to "control the narrative" about herself and speak about topics she's passionate about.

"I have increased visibility, which makes the things that I talk about have increased visibility," she explained at the time. "And if I can do things to impact field hockey, women's sports in general, and different philanthropic endeavors or charities I feel strongly about, then we can make this up. We can take a positive spin on this."

Since the start of the podcast, Kylie has hosted a variety of guests on the show, including Allison Kuch from the Sunday Sports Club podcast and TikTok creator Drew Afualo.

Kylie's husband and retired NFL star Jason Kelce also praised her success on an episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Travis on Dec. 24 and bragged that "my wife Kylie has the number one podcast in the world right now on Apple Podcasts."

In the episode, Kylie added that while "talking to myself is a little weird," she said the podcast is "going great" and loved that "I've gotten to have some really great conversations with incredible people."

New episodes of the Not Gonna Lie podcast drop weekly every Thursday.



