Kylie Kelce recalls Charissa Thompson 'dropping it like it's hot' in front of Taylor Swift's dad

For Charissa Thompson, it was the summer of shaking it off.

The TV personality and sportscaster recalled her epic night of dancing at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour during an interview on Thursday's episode of Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. Kelce is married to former NFL player Jason Kelce, who is the brother of Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce.

In June, Thompson and Kelce attended the first night of Swift's trio of shows at Wembley Stadium. The pop star's father, Scott Swift, was also in attendance.

"I will never not be able to see you dropping it like it's hot while Mr. Swift was coming into the tent," Kelce recalled. "And you turning around and having just a look of shock."

Thompson later remarked: "Don't give me a Taylor Swift concert if you don't want me to have a good time."

While Thompson said the moment took her by surprise, she also enjoyed letting loose with other concertgoers. At one point, the Fox Sports host said she crossed paths with actress Leslie Mann and "smacked her on the butt."

"She turns around and I was like, 'I'm so sorry,'" Thompson continued. "She's like, 'Don't be.' And I was like, 'Great. I'm with my people.'"

Kelce also poked fun at her hubby Jason for his enthusiasm during the show, including stacking friendship bracelets on his arm. "When he took them off at the end of the night, he looked like he had been wrapped in string for hours," she said.

Despite their high-energy antics, the women had an "Enchanted" evening at Swift's concert.

"I do love that we got to experience our first Eras Tour show together," Kelce said. "Forever we get to hold on to that."

Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour wrapped in Vancouver on Dec. 8 following 149 shows. The global trek became the highest-grossing tour of all time, reportedly raking in over $2 billion.

Contributing: Bryan West, USA TODAY Network

