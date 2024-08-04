Kylie Kelce Says It Was an ‘Honor’ to Meet Casey Kaufhold in Paris and Cheers Her on from Home: ‘Way to Go Casey’

The 32-year-old gave a shout-out to the Olympic bronze medal winner in a post on Aug. 3.

Michael Simon/Getty; Kristy Sparow/Getty Kylie Kelce, Casey Kaufhold

Kylie Kelce is cheering on Team USA’s Casey Kaufhold at the 2024 Olympic Games!

The 32-year-old shared her support for archer Kaufhold, 20, on Saturday, Aug. 3, after returning home from the Olympics, as she reposted an Instagram reel of the Olympic champion talking about an encounter with her and her husband Jason Kelce at the games in Paris.

“Had the honor of meeting @crazy.casey.04 at the Eiffel Tower last week … So we made sure to tune in from home!” Kylie wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside the video, initially posted by NBC 10 Senior Eagles producer Rob Kuestner. “Way to go Casey!!!!” she added.

In the clip shared, Kaufhold beamed as she gave her account of spotting Kylie and retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason, 36, and the subsequent conversation, while standing outdoors with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

AP Photo/Anjum Naveed Kylie has shared her support of Kaufhold after the archer met her and her husband Jason Jelce at the Olympics in Paris

“[Jason] was so cute. He was sitting with his wife having dinner, they were both dressed up. He had, like, a little beret on. He was so sweet,” she said. “And I felt so bad, I felt like, I was looking at an animal in the zoo, He was inside, like in the restaurant …”

She went on to explain that she had a sign on her phone and had shared she was an Olympian from the Philidelphia area and wanted to meet Jason, before joking that she "blacked out" during the subsequent conversation.

“The impact of Jason Kelce still being felt by athletes from our region at the Games …,” the caption to the video read.

Kylie’s support for Kaufhold comes as the 20-year-old won her first bronze medal alongside veteran Brady Ellison in the mixed team for archery at the Olympics on Friday, Aug. 2.

Kaufhold’s win marks the first time a U.S. woman has secured a medal for archery at the Olympics since the team won gold in 1988, per Essentially Sports.

Alex Pantling/Getty Bronze medalists Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison for Team USA in the mixed archery team

Kylie and her husband Jason attended the first few days of the Olympic Games together in Paris. During their trip, the couple attended Team USA’s women's field hockey match at the games in support of the American team on July 27.

Although the American team lost 4-1 to Argentina, Kylie spoke to the Associated Press after the game about her delight at being at the Olympics.

“I would say I’ve always wanted to come and see (an) Olympic games,” she explained to the AP after the game on July 27. “When they qualified to come to Paris, I was like, that kind of makes sense. And then when I got to sit down with Ashley and Kelee, it was kind of a no-brainer. ... Through and through, it made sense. We’re happy to be here.”

In photos shared by the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce account on X (formerly Twitter) on July 29, Kylie and Jason were also seen getting into the sports action themselves as they were snapped playing on a field hockey pitch in the French capital.

"Coach Ky spotted in Paris working with a new Field Hockey prospect," the podcast's account captioned the post.

Kylie previously played field hockey in college at Cabrini University and the mother of three continues to bring attention to the sport through youth camps and promotional opportunities.

