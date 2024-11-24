Kylie Kelce Shares Daughters' Sweet Reaction to Seeing Their Grandma Donna Kelce in Hallmark Movie “Christmas on Call”

Donna, who is mom to NFL superstars Travis and Jason Kelce, makes her acting debut in the holiday movie, which premiered on Nov. 22

Getty;Kylie kelce/Instagram Donna Kelce and her three granddaughters

Kylie Kelce's daughters got the chance to see their "DeeDee" Donna Kelce's much-anticipated acting debut!

On Saturday, Nov. 23, Kylie, 32, shared a sweet post on her Instagram Stories which featured a photo of her TV as she and her three daughters — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 21 months, all of whom she shares with her husband Jason Kelce — tuned in to Peacock to watch Donna's debut in Hallmark's Christmas on Call.

"The girls were so excited to see their DeeDee in Christmas on Call the @hallmarkchannel movie," Kylie wrote, revealing her daughters' sweet nickname for Donna, who is mom to Jason, 37, and Travis Kelce.

Kylie Kelce/Instagram Kylie Kelce shares a photo of Donna Kelce on her TV

Donna, 72, makes a cameo in the Hallmark original movie — which premiered on Friday, Nov. 22 — as an employee at a local Philadelphia cheesesteak spot, alongside the film's stars Ser'Darius Blain and Sara Canning, whose characters come into Donna's eatery for a quick bite.

In Donna's charming scene, Blain's character Wes — an EMT and a devout Eagles fan — introduces Canning's character Hannah, a new ER doctor from out of town, to Donna, who informs the couple that there is "no menu" available at her restaurant.

"Do you want onions?" asks Donna, who sports Jason's Philadelphia Eagles jersey.

Wes tells Donna's character that Hannah is "not from around here," to which the NFL supermom replies, "Obviously!"

Jason and Travis, 35, previously said that they would also be tuning in to watch their mom's first acting role. On the Nov. 20 episode of their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the brothers joked that although they don't watch Hallmark Channel often, they would of course be supporting their mom.

“Got to admit, I have not seen a lot of Hallmark movies,” Jason said. “I’m excited to watch this one.”

Jason Kelce/Instagram Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce and Travis Kelce pose with Jason's daughters Wyatt and Elliotte

Donna is also set to appear in another Hallmark movie this year, Hollywood Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. In the Chiefs-themed film, she plays the manager of a barbecue restaurant called Norma & Nic's. The story follows Kansas City superfan Alana (Hunter King) as she competes in the team's "Fan of the Year" contest and meets Derrick (Tyler Hynes), who is tasked with evaluating her in the contest.

Kylie's Instagram post about Donna's TV debut comes just one day after she and Jason — whom she has been married to since April 2018 — revealed in a hilarious Instagram post that they are expecting their fourth baby, a girl.

In the post on Friday, Nov. 22, Kylie shared a picture of her daughters' widely varied reactions to learning that they are going to have another sister joining the family. Wyatt looked shocked as she cupped her hands to her head, Elliotte could be seen grinning and Bennett was crying.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," Kylie wrote in the Instagram caption. "At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page! 🤷‍♀️."

