Kylie Minogue Admits She Regrets 'Not Speaking My Mind on Certain Occasions' as She Reflects on Career

The Grammy winner also revealed the advice she'd give her teenage self: "Trust your instinct"

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Kylie Minogue in April 2024

If Kylie Minogue could go back in time, there's one thing she may have done differently.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the Grammy-winning "Padam Padam" singer opened up about one particular regret from her decades-long career.

"You could spiral if you think too much about that," Minogue, 56, told the outlet. "I regret not speaking my mind on certain occasions, or feeling shy or not ready or not listening to my instinct."

The pop icon added, "Shoulda, woulda, coulda. We can only keep moving forward."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Kylie Minogue in May 2024

It's unclear if Minogue regrets "not speaking up" in situations she's faced personally or regarding larger issues in the world. Throughout her career, the "Can't Get You Out of My Head" performer has generally steered clear of politics, but she's been a longtime advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Speaking to GLAAD for a 2022 interview, she gave an encouraging message to her queer-identifying fans. "Keep up the noise [and] find the joy within the noise," said the star at the time.

"Try to be the best version of our true selves," continued Minogue. "We’re changing all the time…but I think the community is strong, more than capable and I am a very proud ally."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Kylie Minogue in July 2023

Elsewhere in the new Sunday Times interview, the musician admitted she doesn't think her teenage self would've anticipated her career lasting this long and remaining fruitful.

"If I could go back in time, I’d tell myself, ‘Trust your instinct.’ Which I still tell myself today because often there are other noises, or you’re unsure or you don’t listen to yourself," she said.

Minogue added, "Also I’d say, ‘Have fun. There’s a lot to come, there will be a lot of obstacles and if you can’t go over them you’ll find a way under them or around them. You’ll find a way.’"

Joseph Okpako/WireImage Kylie Minogue in August 2024

She then named her biggest career achievement: "That I’ve kept going. After all this time."

Last month, Minogue announced the Tension Tour — her first major run of North American concerts in 13 years — and declared she's "beyond excited" in a statement.

"I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more," she said of the tour, hitting the U.S. and Canada next spring. "It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!"

