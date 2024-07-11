Kylie Minogue to be 'buckled in' for Euros final after BST Hyde Park performance

Kylie Minogue has predicted “it’s coming home” for the England football team when they face Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

She promised to be “buckled in” to watch the game after her BST performance in London’s Hyde Park on Saturday.

The Australian singer rushed home from rehearsing to watch Wednesday’s tense semi-final match against the Netherlands, which saw substitute Ollie Watkins score in the last few minutes to give England a 2-1 win.

The 56-year-old was asked on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show if she had seen the game, and replied: “Absolutely. I made sure our rehearsal for Hyde Park was wrapped up by seven on the dot because we all had to get back and watch it so (I) watched it, loved it.”

She added that she will be “buckled in” to watch the final on TV on Sunday, the day after her BST show.

Presenter Zoe Ball, referring to the Three Lions song by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and Britpop band The Lightning Seeds which has become a chant to cheer on England, asked Minogue if “it’s coming home”.

A quick Photograph before settling in to watch The A Team 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️#NEDENG#ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/acbCK4cdwx — Lisa Nandy MP (@lisanandy) July 10, 2024

Minogue said: “It’s coming home.”

The semi-final match in Dortmund, Germany, was attended by celebrities including Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran and London-born star Adele as well as new Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

Nandy and Sheeran posed for a photo together, which the Labour MP posted on social media.

On Wednesday, US band The Killers paused their gig at London’s O2 arena to show Watkins’ 90th-minute goal.

They played the footage before frontman Brandon Flowers sang their record-breaking hit Mr Brightside.