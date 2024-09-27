Kylie Minogue confesses past shame at fan-favourite song

The pop princess admitted she used to be embarrassed to play the old classic her audience goes wild for.

What did you miss?

Kylie Minogue has confessed she used to be embarrassed to play her 80s hit Locomotion - but now it's her biggest crowd-pleaser.

The pop princess admitted she used to leave the old classic off her set list - but after bringing it back was surprised to find it was the song her audience goes wild for. Kylie, 56, appeared on The One Show to discuss her recently-announced 2025 Tension tour. And she reassured hosts Alex Scott and Roman Kemp she will definitely be playing all her old hits, along with her new music.

What, how, and why?

Kylie Minogue performed in Hyde Park in July 2024 and the crowd loved the Locomotion. (Getty Images)

Hosts Scott and Kemp read out question from viewers on the show, including one asking: "Will you be playing some of you old classics?"

Kylie declared: "Yes! You know what song goes off? Locomotion!But it's one of those songs from years and years ago. I was kind of like, 'Oh, I don't want to do sing that, I'm a bit embarrassed. It's a full circle and even kids like I've had feedback from the show I did in Hyde Park. They know Padam. They know Tension. They know Can't Get you out of my head. But they're like, ' We love that song Locomotion, that 'new' song, Locomotion!"

Kylie also discussed filming the video for her new single Lights, Camera, Action, and revealed she had to put on sunglasses to protect her eyes after enduring so many takes being bombarded with watermelon and glitter.

She explained: "I'm dealing with this gigantic fan, there's glitter, streamers, there's watermelons being thrown. Someone had the great idea to have some sunglasses, which made it easier, but yeah, it was... It's one of those things where you've got to get it in the one take. And we thought the last one we smashed it and it was the second last, so you just never know."

Read more: Kylie Minogue

What else happened on The One Show?

Taskmaster's Alex Horne revealed he gets the ideas for the show from games his children play. (Channel 4)

Taskmaster stars Alex Horne and Greg Davies were also guests on the show. Horne, who created the Channel 4 comedy gameshow, revealed that many of the tasks were inspired by games his own children played.

He said: "I often I just steal it from my children. There was one which was they had to run as fast as you can as far as you can while screaming. And it was literally a game they played on the playground. There was one which was recreate in real life a computer game. That was definitely from the - I think it was all from my kids. They're almost grown up now, so it will stop soon."

The One Show airs on BBC One at 7pm on weekdays.

Taskmaster airs at 9pm on Thursdays on Channel 4.