Kylie Minogue makes surprise appearance during Madonna's Los Angeles concert
The Queen of Pop welcomed the Australian hitmaker to the stage during her Celebration Tour concert in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Kylie, 55, and Madonna, 65, performed a rendition of Gloria Gaynor's hit I Will Survive to mark International Women's Day. The pop duo also performed a duet of Kylie's 2001 hit Can't Get You Out of My Head. Shortly after the concert, Kylie took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a clip of her energetically dancing in the aisles as Madonna belted out her 1998 hit Ray of Light...