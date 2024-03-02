Kylie Minogue reflects on four-decade career ahead of Brit Awards celebration

Kylie Minogue has reflected on the “highs and lows, and everything in between” of her career ahead of being honoured at the Brit Awards.

The Australian pop superstar will be presented with the global icon prize at the ceremony at the O2 Arena.

She will also perform a medley of her hits.

Kylie Minogue (Ian West/PA)

Looking back on her career as she arrived on the red carpet, she said: “I think I need to go somewhere for quite some time to reflect on it because it’s 36 years I think since my first single when I was 19.

“I think I’ve done everything in reverse, actually. So I had that one single Locomotion and that was number one for weeks and then I had to learn what the hell I was doing.

“So it’s been a career and lifetime of just chipping away and just learning the craft.

“And that’s an achievement I’m really proud of, highs and lows and everything in between.

(Ian West/PA)

“It’s not always been pleasant, let’s face it, I’m thinking of different decades of music, and the 90s was quite tricky to traverse and we got through that.

“All I can really do is bring that into a little bubble of emotion and I’m very grateful, very thankful and touched. That’s a lot of years and a lot of love and a lot of people and to imagine you’ve been a little part of someone’s life somewhere.”

Minogue also looked back on some of her favourite performances at the Brit Awards over the years, including her dazzling show in 2002 when she performed Can’t Get You Out Of My Head as a CD.

She said: “That has to be the ultimate, being ejected from a CD player.

“I look back at that and think I don’t know about health and safety, but that would be my ultimate.”