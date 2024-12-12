Kylie Minogue's guide to London: Louie in Covent Garden, Chiltern Firehouse and Claridges

Home is…

Currently it’s largely suitcase-based as I’ve been doing so much travel for work, but Melbourne, Australia, is home. I’ve just been in Tokyo and Seoul for work and next stop is New York. I’ll be spending the start of 2025 in Oz rehearsing for my Tension World Tour which kicks off in February in Australia.

Where was your first flat in London?

When I first started visiting London I stayed in Portobello. I migrated south-west for my first flat in Chelsea. My life there was based around King’s Road, World’s End, Kensington Market, Hyper Hyper etc. I absolutely loved my first flat. I often had one or two girlfriends living with me. Parties were had and mayhem would ensue.

Where do you stay in London?

I came across a photo of me and my grandma Nain having high tea at Claridge’s in the Nineties. I still love going there and often stay while I’m in London. Also, I feel like I’m part of the fabric of Chiltern Firehouse after a complete takeover for my 50th birthday. It was such a good party and people still talk about it. What. A. Night!

What was your first job in London?

Recording I Should Be So Lucky in 1987. I had to be written out of the storyline in Neighbours so I could have a short time off to make the trip from Australia. I was with my manager at the time so we did all the tourist things we could to pass the time while we waited for the call to go to PWL Studios in Borough. I obviously didn’t know that I would be spending much of the rest of my life in London.

Where would you recommend for a first date?

Louie in Covent Garden. It’s perfectly central with beautiful design, amazing food, good vibes and, thank goodness, great lighting. Go there Tuesday to Thursday for the live music in their super-cool bar.

Which shops do you rely on ?

Dover Street Market — so creative and so many amazing established and emerging designers. Harvey Nichols, which also holds Kylie Minogue Wines tasting parties. Smythson for a classic notebook. The Conran Shop is always good for a snoop at a variety of well-curated homewares. And Santa Maria Novella in Chelsea, for the memories and a little treat.

Most iconic Londoner?

David Bowie. I know there are so many others but my fascination with him just grows. Many years ago, I had tea with Terence Stamp, another iconic Londoner. We had crossed paths in Chelsea and arranged to have a cuppa.

What’s the best thing a London cabbie has ever said to you?

‘Do you want me to lose that paparazzi?’

Have you ever had a run-in with a London police officer?

Not the police but an official. On one of my earliest working trips to London circa 1989, I was doing some sightseeing and paused by the Grenadier Guardsmen outside St James’s Palace. It was peak Neighbours time and the Beefeater on duty buckled and said, ‘Are you Kylie?’. Hah, he broke rank but don’t worry, I won’t tell a soul!

What are you up to at the moment for work?

I’m on the verge of starting rehearsals for the Tension Tour. I’ll be performing shows in much of the world so I’m super excited and a little anxious about all the prep and staying well etc, but I know it will be a good time.

Favourite beauty spot?

The most recent facial I had was with Jasmina Vico of Vico Skin. Jasmina and her sister have created an oasis of calm in their beautiful place in Fitzrovia.

What do you collect?

Design books. There’s nothing quite like turning the page to find new inspiration. Also, I have an almost unreasonable penchant for lamps. Beautiful coloured or crystal tea light candle holders and vintage ones. I also usually travel with a plug-in salt lamp light, it comforts me and makes a hotel room seem more homely. I love how lighting can set the tone for a room.

What is the best drink to have in town over the festive season?

Kylie Minogue Wines, of course! So proud of my new Zero Percent Sparkling Blanc, it’s perfect, celebratory and available to all.

Favourite London landmark?

I will always have a soft spot for Trafalgar Square. On my first ever trip to London, which was with my family in 1980, we visited Trafalgar Square. Between my parents wrangling three kids and dodging pigeons, there had been a big football match and the square was full of football fans. They were wildly overjoyed and one bowled over to give my little sister Danielle (Dannii to most of you) a bouquet of flowers.