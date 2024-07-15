Kylie Q&A with LSG

Latest Stories
- BBC
Thomas Matthew Crooks: What we know about the Trump attacker
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
- People
Father and Daughter Found Dead at National Park After Running Out of Water While Hiking in Extreme Heat
The National Park Service said the two were from Wisconsin and had gotten lost while hiking
- Sky video
Gunman identified as video shows body and rifle on roof after Trump shooting
Federal investigators have identified the man who shot at Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.
- BBC
Instagram influencer jailed for trafficking and slavery
Young women tell the BBC how Kat Torres lured them to her homes in the US, where they worked for no pay.
- CBC
Man who orchestrated and recorded Saskatoon riverbank sexual assault sentenced to 8.5 years
Warning: this story contains distressing details.A man who orchestrated a sexual assault on the Saskatoon riverbank in 2021, leaving a teen girl close to death, is staying in prison.Justice Natasha Crooks sentenced Mohammad Kouman to 8.5 years in a recent decision. With credit for time spent on remand, the 23-year-old still has four years left to serve.A 17-year-old co-accused, who Kouman recorded sexually assaulting the 15-year-old victim, was sentenced to 30 months. He cannot be named because
- BBC
'Serial killer' arrested after bodies found in Kenya dump
The 33-year-old confessed to having killed at least 42 women since 2022, police say.
- PA Media: UK News
‘Revenge’ was motive for man, 60, murdered in van hit and run
Brian Darby was carried on the bonnet of a van driven by Martin Breeze and his son Shaun tried to intimidate a group of friends, court hears
- WXYZ-Detroit Videos
'Unbelievable': Metro Detroit voters react to attempted assassination attempt on Donald Trump
One day after the attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump, metro Detroit voters react to the news as a former FBI agent delves into how the investigation is likely to unfold in the coming days. Detroit voter Lisa Logan says the news of the incident had her family shocked.
- The Canadian Press
Boston lawyer once named 'most eligible bachelor' is sentenced to 5-10 years for raping 21-year-old
BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston lawyer and prosecutor who was once named one of People magazine’s most eligible bachelors was sentenced Monday to between five and 10 years in state prison for rape.
- The Canadian Press
Man and woman killed, suspect in custody after shooting in Oshawa: Durham police
OSHAWA, Ont. — Durham Regional Police say a man and a woman both died after being shot in Oshawa. Police say they were called to the area of Jane Avenue and Glenforest Street in Oshawa at about 12:35 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, police say offers found a 42-year-old male who had been shot, and who died of his injuries en route to the hospital. Police say information on scene led them to a second address on Glenforest Street, where they found a 42-year-old woman who had also been shot and who
- LA Times
Copa América chaos hits Los Angeles, with massive brawl during game
Police came to the Sabor Colombiano restaurant on South Union Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a fight. Two people were hospitalized.
- CBC
Kamloops RCMP continue search for Alta. man swept away by river
Police in Kamloops, B.C., say the search continues for an Alberta man lost in the North Thompson River.Kamloops RCMP say officers responded to a call around 3 p.m. PT on Friday near a sports complex after a man was reportedly "swept away" by the river. Police say 50-year-old Stan Cappis and a friend jumped into a fast-moving portion of the river to rescue two young people who got caught by the river's current. Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says Cappis's friend and the youths made it to shore, but C
- WSJ
Who Was Thomas Matthew Crooks, Trump Rally Shooter?
Investigators are piecing together information about the shooter who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump. Here’s what we know about the 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pa., whom authorities named as the suspect.
- People
Missing 3-Year-Old Girl Found Dead at Recycling Facility Shortly After Father Found Dead in 'Nearby City'
Ellie Lorenzo, 3, was reported missing by her mother in Fremont, Calif., after she learned the girl’s father was found dead, police said
- The Canadian Press
Police charge two suspects in ODSP robbery, say more victims likely
TORONTO — Toronto police have arrested two people they say have been targeting Ontario Disability Support Program clients in a robbery investigation.
- Global News
Man and woman dead after shooting inside Oshawa homes
Durham Regional Police say a shooting at two separate homes in Oshawa has left a man and a woman dead. As Noor Ra'fat reports, police say the alleged assailant is known to the victims.
- The Canadian Press
Spanish police say body found on Tenerife is likely British teen who went missing nearly a month ago
LONDON (AP) — Human remains have been found in the search for a British teen who went missing almost a month ago on the island of Tenerife, Spanish police said Monday.
- Reuters
Suspected serial killer arrested after bodies discovered in Kenya quarry
A suspected serial killer has been arrested in Kenya following the discovery of several bodies at a quarry in Nairobi, with police saying on Monday he had confessed to killing 42 women including his wife. Police said Collins Jumaisi, a 33-year-old man living near the quarry in Mukuru neighbourhood in the south of the capital, was arrested early on Monday. The acting head of police, Douglas Kanja Kirocho, said nine bodies had been recovered so far from the quarry.
- LA Times
'Why do I feel like death is near?': Mental state of suspect in fiery, deadly L.A. crash probed in court
Nicole Linton, a nurse charged in the killing of five people and an unborn fetus during a fiery L.A. crash, made online searches about death and suicide before the deadly collision, prosecutors said.
- CNN
Many women stay in religious groups that don’t let them become leaders. Here are three reasons why
Why do millions of women belong to religious groups like the Southern Baptist Convention that do not treat them as equal to men or allow them to have full control of their bodies? For many, it’s not a simple choice. Here are three reasons.