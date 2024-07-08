Kym Marsh, 48, defends new romance with 'soulmate' Samuel Thomas, 29

TV presenter and singer Kym Marsh has been forced to defend her relationship with her "soulmate" Samuel Thomas after their romance came under scrutiny online.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, Kym, 48, uploaded a picture of herself and her beau Samuel, 29, sharing a passionate kiss. In her caption, she wrote: "Met the most amazing man ever!"

She continued: "Sometimes the most unexpected things happen at the most unexpected times. @samuelthomasuk I love you #beautiful #soulmate #loveyou."

While their age gap sparked a strong fan reaction, many of Kym's fans were quick to send supportive messages in the comments section.

Kym Marsh at the Pride of Britain Awards with her daughter Emilie (Getty Images)

"I'm so happy for you Kym! You deserve all the happiness!!" wrote one, while a second noted: "Kym you deserve this more than anything" and a third chimed in: "Ahhhh!!!!! So so so pleased for you." Responding to a negative comment, Kym was quick to pen: "Do one."

Meanwhile, her beau Samuel, who starred alongside Kym in 101 Dalmatians - The Musical, was quick to comment "I love you" followed by a red heart emoji.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Kym was married to her first husband EastEnders star Jack Ryder from 2002 until 2009, and she later said they split because they were "very different."

Jack Ryder and Kym Marsh split because they were "very different" (Getty Images)

Speaking about their separation in March 2008, she said on Piers Morgan's Life Stories: "Jack wasn't really a party-goer. He didn't drink. I am a party girl. I like going out, I like having a drink occasionally, I like socialising. And hey, there's nothing wrong with that."

Kym began dating Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas in 2008, and they welcomed daughter Polly in 2011, following the tragic loss of their baby son Archie who was born prematurely.

Kim Marsh and Jamie Lomas were married from 2012-2013 (Getty Images)

They tied the knot in September 2012 before later divorcing in 2014.

She married her third husband Army Major Scott Ratcliff in 2021, with the pair splitting 13 months after their wedding when Kym filed for divorce, citing unreasonable behaviour.

Aside from Polly and Archie, Kym is also a doting mother to her eldest children David and Emilie whom she shares with her ex-partner, Jack Cunliffe.

The former Coronation Street actress is a grandmother to her daughter Emilie's son Teddy and her step-daughter Polly. Kym became a grandma – or YaYa as she calls herself – again in 2022, to her son David's son Clayton.