Kym Marsh’s son-in-law among those running London Marathon for charity

Kym Marsh’s son-in-law, a Ted Lasso star, a former hostage in Iran, refugees and parents of children diagnosed with cancer are among those running the London Marathon for charity on Sunday.

Mikey Hoszowskyj, the son-in-law of TV presenter and actress Kym Marsh, is running the marathon for Prostate Cancer UK in honour of his wife’s grandfather, Dave Marsh.

When Mr Marsh was diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer in 2021, he is said to have been determined to spread awareness of cancer to as many men as possible.

Mr Marsh, who died in January this year, was described by his grandson-in-law as “a giant of a man” who people would look to for comfort and advice”.

“He was such a big believer in raising awareness throughout his illness,” Mr Hoszowskyj said, adding: “No matter how ill he was, he would make the day lighter and brighter.”

Mr Hoszowskyj, 31, is married to Ms Marsh’s daughter Emilie, 26, and the couple have two children, Polly, seven, and Teddy, five.

He will be flanked by 190 runners aiming to collectively raise about £375,000 for the charity.

Also running is Anoosheh Ashoori, 70, a former hostage who was detained for nearly five years at Evin prison in Iran.

The British-Iranian businessman is fundraising for Hostage International for what will be his third London Marathon since his release in March 2022.

“I think I’m still stuck in the 1970s rather than being 70, and I am very excited about the marathon,” he said, adding: “I used to run with my friends in Evin prison, so sometimes I feel they are here with me, running by my side.”

One of those running for Young Lives vs Cancer is Phil Dunster, best known for his role as Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso.

Mr Dunster is running in memory of his cousin’s four-month-old son Rory, who died from medulloblastoma, a type of cancerous brain tumour.

He said of the charity: “Their amazing social workers are there from the moment of diagnosis to make sure children and young people with cancer and their families get the right care and support at the right time.”

Charlie Saunders, from Tiverton, Devon, is also giving back to the charity that helped his daughter, Mary, after she was diagnosed with leukaemia aged one.

Mr Saunders described the cancer diagnosis as an “overwhelming, confusing and perplexing time”, and said he was deeply grateful for the knowledge and experience of their Young Lives vs Cancer charity social worker.

Mary is now a “confident, fun-loving little girl with a brilliant sense of humour” who wants to be a vet when she grows up.

Sam Hull, 44, from Bromham, Bedfordshire, is running in memory of his father, who died in August last year, and raising funds for Sue Ryder in recognition of the support his family received.

Mr Hull, who previously broke the Guinness World Record for fastest marathon dressed in school uniform, has set his sights this time on the world record dressed as a tennis player, which currently stands at three hours, five minutes and 30 seconds.

Maria Ward, 52, from Bingley, West Yorkshire, is also raising money for Sue Ryder in appreciation of the bereavement support she received after her husband, Arran, died from a heart attack in November 2022.

“Arran always loved being outside and I know if he was here now he would be so supportive and encouraging,” she said, adding: “I can see his face when I am out running, spurring me on.”

Edward Ndiritu, a wildlife ranger from Kenya, is running to raise money and awareness for the Tusk wildlife conservation charity and the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, where he works.

Sasha Sargent is fundraising for Anthony Nolan, a stem cell transplantation charity to which she donated stem cells in 2011 that helped save a stranger’s life.

Ms Sargent signed up to Anthony Nolan’s donation register when her niece was diagnosed with leukaemia at six months old, setting her on a path that led to attending her stem cell recipient’s wedding.

The Refugee Run Club, which supports refugees and asylum seekers to integrate through localised running communities, has five runners taking on the marathon this year.