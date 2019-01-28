Kyra Sedgwick’s Big Swing Productions Teams With Series Fest for Women Writing Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

SeriesFest has partnered with Kyra Sedgwick, Meredith Bagby and Valerie Stadler’s Big Swing Productions for its Women Writing Competition. SeriesFest will celebrate the new partnership with Big Swing at the Sundance Film Festival Monday with an invite-only reception in honor of female creatives.

Launched in 2016, SeriesFest seeks new series and narratives from female creators. The competion’s winner will receive a year-long development deal with Big Swing Productions and the opportunity for a live read of the script with professional actors.

Related stories

SeriesFest Announces International Pilot Competition Selections (EXCLUSIVE)

TV News Roundup: Showtime Sets 'Our Cartoon President' Return Date

SeriesFest Launches the Forward Impact Project (EXCLUSIVE)

“We couldn’t ask for a more like-minded partner for the ‘Women Writing Competition’ than Kyra and Big Swing Productions,” said Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook, SeriesFest co-founders. “Their mission, like ours, is to amplify these often-unknown voices and their work embodies exactly what this initiative, and SeriesFest, is all about. We’re excited to work with them to discover new female screenwriters and lead the charge in providing meaningful opportunities for women in the storytelling space.”

Added, Sedgwick, “Big Swing is thrilled to be partnering with SeriesFest to elevate women’s voices and presence in television. Everyone views the world through our own experiences, triumphs and failures. We are excited to see and share your stories through your lens.”

Writers have until July 26, 2019 to submit original work at http://www.seriesfest.com.

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!