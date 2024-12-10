Kyran Durnin: Woman arrested on suspicion of schoolboy’s murder

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering missing schoolboy Kyran Durnin in Ireland.

The eight-year-old was reported missing from his home last August, but the Irish gardaí suspect he was murdered more than two years ago.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí investigating the disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin (8 years) have today, Tuesday 10 December 2024, arrested a female on suspicion of murder.

“The woman is being detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the east of the country.

Kyran was reported missing to police on 30 August alongside his mother, who was later found in the UK. However, it is now believed he may have died when he was six years old, after not being seen since leaving school in 2022.

Candles being placed among other tributes at a vigil for Kyran Durnin in Market Square, Dundalk (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

In late October, investigators searched a former family home in Dundalk and adjoining land.

Last month the Child and Family Agency, Tusla, sent a report on their engagement with Kyran and his family to the Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman.

Mr O’Gorman said he could not disclose or publish any details of the report as there is an ongoing garda investigation into the presumed death of the boy.

Asked whether he identified any failings from the report, Mr O’Gorman previously said: “From what I’ve seen, there are elements that are of concern in terms of the overall state response.

“I asked Tusla to undertake their own review and bring forward any proposals or changes that they need to make to their operations, their procedures.”

Ireland’s Special Rapporteur on Child Protection, Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC, has called for a full public inquiry to establish how Kyran went missing for two years without anyone noticing.

The Garda statement added: “A Garda spokesperson is not available. An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person with any information, on the disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact the Garda Investigation Team at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána.”

More follows on this breaking news story...