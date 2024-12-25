L.A. County health officials warn pet owners to avoid raw cat food after feline dies of bird flu

Solano, a cat that lived on San Nicolas Island. An Oregon cat died of bird flu after eating recalled raw cat food. (Courtesy of San Diego Humane Society Ramona Campus )

Los Angeles County health officials are urging pet owners to avoid Northwest Naturals Brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe Raw & Frozen Pet Food after an Oregon house cat ate the recalled raw pet food and died from an H5N1 bird flu infection.

The recalled products are sold in California and can be ordered from the brand's website. Samples of the product contained the virus.

The food was packaged in 2-pound plastic bags with “best if used by” dates of 05/21/26 B10 and 06/23/2026 B1. County health officials are urging pet owners to dispose of the product if they have it.

Read more: More L.A. cats appear to be infected with H5N1 bird flu

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities are also asking residents to look for signs of illness in their cats, especially if they have consumed raw meat or raw dairy products. If pet owners notice any symptoms — such as listlessness, loss of appetite, severe depression, fever, difficulty breathing, neurological disease, respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms, jaundice and death — they should notify their veterinarian immediately.

Health officials have confirmed H5N1 bird flu in four L.A. County house cats that consumed recalled raw milk and later got sick and died.

The health department is also investigating three cases from another household. These cats were not known to have been exposed to raw milk; the health department is investigating other sources of infection, including raw meat.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.