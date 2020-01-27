'He is L.A.': Fans mourn death of Kobe Bryant

Stunned and in disbelief.

Fans streamed to the Staples Centre in downtown Los Angeles to mourn the sudden loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The NBA player went down in a helicopter crash Sunday (January 26) morning just outside Calabasas in California.

Officials said among the victims was also Bryant's thirteen-year-old daughter Gianna.

Staples Centre is the home arena of the L.A. Lakers - Bryant's team of 20 years.

Fans said Bryant was the embodiment of the NBA.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) WILLIAM TORRES, 25, LIVES IN LOS ANGELES, JUST GOT OUT OF THE NAVY, SAYING:

I'm glad I was able to live through that, you know. I mean, this is extremely tragic. He means so much , not just to the Lakers organization, but to the entire community of Los Angeles as a whole, the city, you know."

According to officials the cause of the crash is under investigation and could take months. Bryant's helicopter went down in low clouds and foggy weather in hilly terrain - shortly before 10 am.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that the flight manifest had nine passengers on the aircraft.

There were no survivors.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SHERIFF ALEX VILLANUEVA, SAYING:

"As you can imagine, it's a logistical nightmare in a sense, because the crash site itself is not easily accessible, however, we're now faced with, I guess, well-wishers and people mourning who have descended on the area, on the residential community, and even the crash site itself, and we have to reiterate: it is off-limits to everybody, except the first responders and investigators.

NBC News reported that among the passengers was a teammate from Bryant's daughter's basketball team and a parent of the teammate.

One local paper from neighboring Orange County said that another one of the victims was a local baseball coach.

Known as one of the NBA's all-time greatest players - Bryant led the Lakers to five championships earning him international recognition in the process.

He was also known to travel by helicopter frequently to avoid LA's notorious traffic.