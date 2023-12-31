L’Jarius Sneed, Ja’Marr Chase kerfuffle breaks out in Chiefs-Bengals game

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase called out the Chiefs defense ahead of Sunday’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but he did praise one player.

Chase said nothing stood out about the Chiefs defense, although he added that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was KC’s best player.

As it so happens, Sneed and Chase got into a small kerfuffle during the second quarter of Sunday’s game. It began with some jawing and escalated into pushing and shoving. Mike Edwards soon joined it and gave Chase a shove as well.

Edwards was the one who drew a flag, as did Chase. It resulted in offsetting penalties, so the disturbance didn’t hurt either team in the long run.

Here is video of the, um, disagreement between the Chiefs and Bengals from X user cjzero (I love the comment from CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz who said Sneed and Chase were wishing each other a happy New Year’s).