L.A. Metro offering free rides on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve

An L.A. County Metro train pulls into the Chinatown station in downtown Los Angeles. All Metro bus and rail services will be free Tuesday starting from 4 a.m. through 3 a.m. Christmas morning. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. Metro is in the giving spirit and offering free rides on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

All Metro bus and rail services will be free Tuesday starting from 4 a.m. through 3 a.m. Christmas morning. The same offer will be in effect on New Year's Eve from 4 a.m. through 3 a.m. on New Year's Day, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced.

Micro, the on-demand rideshare service offered by Metro, will also be free when riders use the code "Merry24" on Christmas Eve and "Ring24" on New Year's Eve. Riders can hail the service through the Metro app and find more information about the travel zones.

Metro Bike Share is currently free through Jan. 1 when riders use the code 010125. Station maps can be found throughout the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, Metro announced that more than 400,000 Los Angeles-area students had enrolled in the Metro GoPass program, which gives students at participating schools unlimited free rides on buses and trains.

Pressure to increase ridership and reduce drug and criminal activity on Metro trains and buses has been growing as safety concerns appear to be deterring some former riders, according to a survey by USC Dornsife.

Former Times staff writer Ashley Ahn contributed to this report.

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.