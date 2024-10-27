La Cosecha partnering with local businesses to spread holiday cheer

Storyful

A toddler seen standing on the outside ledge of a third-floor apartment in Sembawang, Singapore, was rescued by a good samaritan on Sunday, October 20.Shocking footage shows the small child standing on a narrow ledge, as several strangers gather to help; four people stand below him with a blanket, while a man carefully makes his way around the ledge to pick up the child.Nelawati Binte Moohamad, who recorded the footage, said that several people knocked on the door to the apartment unit but got no answer. However, Moohamad said once the child was safely returned to the apartment, there was an adult inside the unit.In a Facebook post, Moohamad urged parents to be more careful with small children at home.“Either put a window grill or shut your window! You are lucky this boy didn’t jump or miss his footing,” she wrote. Credit: Nelawati Binte Moohamad via Storyful