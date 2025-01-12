LA County wildfire coverage | 16 dead in fires
Here are the latest updates from Jan. 11 at 10 p.m. on the firefighting efforts and the forecast.
Here are the latest updates from Jan. 11 at 10 p.m. on the firefighting efforts and the forecast.
Ben Affleck has been joined by his daughter Violet as the actor continues to keep a close eye on his Brentwood home as the LA fires continue to blaze.
A powerful pattern is setting the stage for an amplified jet stream that will shunt cold air south, and the roots of this shift lie thousands of kilometres away in Japan.
A Quebec water bomber fighting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles has been grounded after it collided with a drone flying in restricted airspace, officials said. The collision left the CL-415 plane with a "sizable hole in its wing," said Christopher Thomas, a spokesperson with the California state firefighting agency, Cal Fire."Fortunately, they landed the plane without incident," Thomas said in an interview Friday.The incident downed all aircraft fighting the fire for nearly half an hour on Thur
A massive winter storm is blanketing the South with ice and record-breaking snow, with some cities seeing the most snowfall from a single storm in decades. Twenty states, from Texas to Delaware, were on alert Friday for snow and ice as the storm continued to move across the South. The storm has prompted governors to declare states of emergency, including in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennesse and Texas, to prepare for and respond to the severe weather.
Caroline Darian, the daughter of Gisèle Pelicot who was a victim of mass rape by her husband and 49 other men in a trial that shocked the world, has told how she’s certain her father drugged her and strongly suspects she was raped too.
Before-and-after photos are beginning to reveal the impact of the LA fires.
Garner opened up about how her community has been impacted by the Palisades fire, and spoke about losing a friend from her church
A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge will allow property owners in Dartmouth, N.S., to move a family of six out of a duplex so they can move in their daughter, overturning an earlier ruling against the landlords.Following an appeal hearing, Justice John Keith found Carlo and Loretta Simmons properly followed the province's Residential Tenancies Act in their plan to take back the unit.They had been prevented from ending the tenancy of a family that has rented the unit for about 13 years.A small clai
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet
The actress posted the heartwarming clip on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 10
A 25-year-old man is facing murder charges after deputies alleged he beat a 55-year-old man to death using a fire extinguisher after hotel staff asked him to leave for destroying property
Los Angeles district attorney Nathan Hochman has vowed to come down hard on anyone found guilty of arson.
No, Yellowstone isn’t erupting, but researchers now know where the next major eruption is most likely to take place
Brianna Jarrells is accused of murdering her sister, a mother of three
With the Eaton fire bearing down on a Altadena home, a brother and sister had to decide what to do. One left the scene. The other stayed behind. What happened next was a family tragedy.
Pasadena Humane has already taken in over 300 pets displaced by the blaze
A businessman was shot dead in India 100 years ago. Then, a sensational tale unfolded.
A source tells PEOPLE the actress is "heartbroken for those who have lost their homes, or are impacted by the fires"
In 2009, Walter Triplett Jr. killed Michael Corrado during a bar fight — which he claimed was in defense of his twin sister
Jennifer Lyn Bernhard and her father Stevie Ray Smith were killed during an alleged attack by Shuvonne Vinson, Gregory Callhan and Keith Finley, per police