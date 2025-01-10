LA fire chief warns of further destruction from high winds as 10 confirmed dead
Wildfires in Los Angeles have killed at least 10 people, as officials warn more high winds could further fan the flames
Five fires are still burning and a man has been detained on suspicion of starting the latest
But the local fire chief tells the BBC there is currently no "conclusive evidence" that the wildfires were started deliberately
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says it has not been safe to reach many of the hardest-hit areas, with some expecting the death toll to rise
An alert was mistakenly sent to every cell phone in Los Angeles, warning that a blaze was about to sweep through
Workers are destroying roads to stop the flow of gas fuelling the flames, our reporter in Los Angeles writes
