LA fire chief warns of further destruction from high winds as 10 confirmed dead

CBC

An Island couple has been handed a $345,915 environmental cleanup bill from the P.E.I. government, more than a year after a full tank of home heating oil leaked into their clay basement and seeped into the soil on their property. Betty and Kenny Waite, both in their late 60s, say they're unable to pay the huge bill. So government has placed a lien on their home in Sherbrooke, just outside Summerside. It means if the Waites sold their home, the proceeds would potentially go to the province. "Just