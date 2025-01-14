LA fires damaged at least a dozen schools. Here's what we know.

Thousands of students across Los Angeles attend schools that were destroyed or damaged by wildfires that ravaged communities over the past week surrounding the nation's second most populous city.

Some schools in the region that paused last week due to fire hazards were unharmed and have resumed instruction, while others remain in limbo about how they'll proceed amid the continuing threat from wildfires, school officials said.

The Palisades fire, the Eaton fire and others have burned more than 40,000 acres across Los Angeles since Jan. 7 and destroyed thousands of buildings, including at least a dozen K-12 schools, including Palisades Charter High School, Marquez Charter Elementary School and Eliot Arts Magnet Academy.

The wildfires have continued to burn across the region, with powerful Santa Ana winds and fire conditions forecasted for Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's what we know about schools' status and their evolving schedules as of Tuesday afternoon.

Palisades Charter and Marquez Charter among schools destroyed or damaged

Two elementary schools in Los Angeles Unified School District suffered severe damage from the wildfires.

Marquez Charter Elementary School and Palisades Charter Elementary School were either leveled or almost completely leveled by the wildfires, said Britt Vaughan, a spokesperson for Los Angeles Unified School District.

Students who attend these schools have been relocated to two other schools in the district, Brentwood Elementary Science Magnet and Nora Sterry Elementary, for the remainder of the school year.

Palisades Charter High School, an independent Los Angeles charter school on land owned by Los Angeles Unified, sustained damage to about 40% of its facilities, said Pamela Magee, the school's principal, in a letter to the school community.

She said in the letter that the school is inoperable and it's unclear how long it will take to rebuild and reopen.

School officials there have asked community members for help finding places to hold in-person classes and facilities for athletic practice.

Homes along the Malibu coastline were destroyed by the Palisades wildfire. Firefighters continue to battle multiple wildfires in Southern California as Santa Ana winds were gaining strength Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, hampering efforts to tamp down the explosion of fires that have killed at least 24 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses.

The campuses in Pasadena Unified School District damaged or destroyed by the Eaton fire include Edison Elementary School, Eliot Arts Magnet School, Franklin Elementary School, Loma Alta Elementary School and Noyes Elementary School, according to a statement from Superintendent Elizabeth Blanco.

Several private schools in the LA region have also been affected. Saint Mark's School, Odyssey Charter School's south campus and campuses at the Pasadena Waldorf School and Rayuela School have also sustained fire damage, according to news reports, the schools' social media accounts or GoFundMe pages.

"Our beloved Saint Mark’s School campus and church (were) destroyed in the Eaton fire. We are grateful that our new preschool is still standing, but it is going to take time and resources to start the rebuilding of our campus," a person wrote in a post on the school's Facebook page.

Most K-12 schools, colleges resuming in-person instruction

Thousands of schools across the LA region closed during the week of Jan. 7 amid the wildfires, heavy winds and compromised air quality, but most of them are back in session.

On Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, Los Angeles Unified closed all its campuses. Since then, officials have assessed the varying threats to its schools to determine whether teachers and kids can safely return, Vaughan, the district's spokesperson, said.

"Some communities were impacted by wind and debris, some campuses were impacted by fire and some campuses impacted by smoke and fire," Vaughan said.

All but seven schools at LAUSD reopened on Jan. 13, Vaughan said. The remaining schools are within evacuation zones, where the district determined it remains unsafe to return to for the time being, he said.

Pasadena Unified School District delayed the start of the school semester until Jan. 17, according to the district's website.

Students who attend Palisades Charter High School, which sustained serious damage, will follow a remote-learning program when school resumes on Jan. 21, Magee, the school's principal, wrote to the school community in a letter posted on Facebook on Saturday.

Colleges in the LA region also closed temporarily due to threats from the wildfires.

The University of California, Los Angeles, California Institute of Technology, Glendale Community College and Pepperdine University closed campuses and pivoted to online classes last week due to evacuation orders in the region.

UCLA, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena City College, Los Angeles City College and Santa Monica College reopened on Jan. 13. An announcement on the Glendale Community College website says the campus planned to reopen on Jan. 14, but the school's closure could be extended. Pepperdine University will resume in-person classes on Jan. 21, according to a university announcement.

