LA fires live updates: 1,400 firefighters battling 'unprecedented' fires, Newsom says

More than 30,000 people were told to evacuate in Southern California on Tuesday after a fast-moving brush fire erupted in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood near Los Angeles.

One firefighter has been injured and "multiple" people burned in the Palisades blaze, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire has burned more than 2,900 acres.

By early Wednesday morning, the Eaton Fire -- which broke out miles away from the Palisades Fire, in Altadena, California, prompting immediate evacuations -- had spread 1,000 acres.





Latest Developments





Jan 8, 4:18 AM

1,400 firefighters deployed to 'unprecedented' fires, Newsom says

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said more than 1,400 firefighting personnel and hundreds of "prepositioned assets" have been deployed to battle the "unprecedented fires" ravaging parts of Los Angeles.

PHOTO: Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, on Jan. 7, 2025. (Etienne Laurent/AP)

"Emergency officials, firefighters, and first responders are all hands on deck through the night to do everything possible to protect lives," Newsom said in a post to X.

ADVERTISEMENT





Jan 8, 4:00 AM

Hurst Fire burns 100 acres in Sylmar

The Hurst Fire -- burning in Sylmar, north of San Fernando -- expanded to 100 acres as of early Wednesday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.



Santa Clarita City issued mandatory evacuation orders for four areas of the city -- Newhall Pass, Wildwood, Eternal and Calgrove.



-ABC News' Lissette Rodriguez





Jan 8, 3:53 AM

Los Angeles schools to close amid fire threat

The Los Angeles County Office of Education reported Wednesday school closures in 19 districts due to spreading wildfires and related weather conditions.



Among them was the Los Angeles Unified School District, which announced that six schools will close on Wednesday "due to the fire activity across the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area."

PHOTO: A woman waters the area in front of her house before leaving following an evacuation order, as a wildfire burns in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of west Los Angeles, in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 7, 2025. (Daniel Cole/Reuters)

In a statement, the district said Kenter Canyon Charter Elementary, Canyon Charter Elementary School, Marquez Charter Elementary School, Palisades Charter Elementary School, Paul Revere Charter Middle School and Topanga Elementary Charter School would all be closed.



Los Angeles' Griffith Park will also be closed, while classes at the North Hollywood High School's Zoo Magnet are cancelled, the district announcement said.



"Students at the six closed schools will pivot to continuity of learning where they will have access to academically enriching digital resources," the district said.



Los Angeles Unified said it would "continue monitoring the situation" and, if necessary, extend online learning into Thursday.



"The high winds and red flag warnings will remain through Wednesday and Thursday," it added.



"We urge everyone to be careful and cautious when commuting to school or work, especially in areas with extreme wind and heavy smoke. Please make the right decision for you and do not compromise your safety or security."

ADVERTISEMENT





Jan 8, 3:19 AM

Eaton Fire spreads to 1,000 acres

The fire that broke out at about 6:12 p.m. near Eaton Canyon in Pasadena had spread by midnight to about 1,000 acres, the Angeles National Forest said in an update.

PHOTO: Firefighters work to extinguish flames as the Eaton Fire burns in Pasadena, California, Jan. 7, 2025. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

-ABC News’ Marilyn Heck





Jan 8, 3:12 AM

Pasadena issues mandatory evacuation orders

The City of Pasadena issued mandatory evacuation orders for the area north of Orange Grove and Rosemead Boulevard, east of Lake Avenue and west of Michillinda Avenue as the nearby Eaton Fire continued to grow.

PHOTO: A firefighter walks toward a burning structure as the Eaton Fire advances on Jan. 7, 2025 in Altadena, California. (Ethan Swope/AP)

The city earlier said on its X account that those subject to emergency evacuation orders should go to the Pasadena Convention Center.



The Eaton Fire is burning in the hills northeast of the city, posing a direct threat to the northern suburb of Altadena.





Jan 8, 2:54 AM

Firefighter injured, 'multiple' people burned in Palisades Fire

Erik Scott, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said that a 25-year-old female firefighter "sustained a serious head injury" during the response to the devastating Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County on Tuesday evening.

PHOTO: A building burns during the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of west Los Angeles, California, on Jan. 7, 2025. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

"She received immediate treatment at the scene and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation," Scott said in a statement posted to X.



Scott also said that "multiple burn victims" were identified "walking toward a nearby restaurant," which he later identified as Dukes.



"Incident operations redirected medical resources to the location to provide evaluation and treatment," he added.



-ABC News' Marilyn Heck

ADVERTISEMENT





Jan 8, 3:31 AM

Over 200,000 customers without power in LA County

At least 220,916 customers were without power Tuesday night in Los Angeles County, according to poweroutage.us.





Jan 8, 12:03 AM

Palisades Fire burning at 5 football fields per minute

With the winds picking up Tuesday evening, the Palisades Fire is burning at the rate of five football fields per minute, according to CalFire.



The winds around the fire are expected to increase to up to 80 miles per hour through the night.





Jan 7, 11:52 PM

Eaton Fire grows to 400 acres

The Eaton Fire is now at an estimated 400 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.



"Firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions," CalFire said in a statement.



Fifteen streets in Altadena are under mandatory evacuation.

ADVERTISEMENT





Jan 8, 12:44 AM

LAFD summons off-duty firefighters to help combat multiple fires

The Los Angeles Fire Department called on all of its firefighters to report for duty on Tuesday night as multiple brush fires relentlessly raged on in Southern California.



In a post on X, the LAFD wrote, "All #LAFD members currently off-duty are to call [in] with their availability for recall."

PHOTO: Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)





The summons came at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time.

Click here to read the rest of the blog.