LA fires: 'Nothing left' of Mel Gibson's house as he urges California governor to 'spend less on hair gel'
Mel Gibson says there is "nothing left" of his Hollywood home following the LA wildfires and "someone should answer" for the devastation.
STORY: :: Paris Hilton shares a video of her charred mansion lost in the Los Angeles wildfires:: parishilton/Instagram:: Released January 9, 2025:: Malibu, CaliforniaReuters was able to confirm the location from an Instagram post by Paris Hilton accompanying the video and previous statements made by her on the fires. Out-of-control fires in Los Angeles swept across some of the most lavish real estate in the world, stretching firefighting resources and water supplies to the limit. Thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed.
Paris Hilton shared a glimpse at her Malibu home that was destroyed by the wildfires that have spread through California, saying the loss is “devastating beyond words.” “I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable,” the 43-year-old hotel heiress and reality TV star wrote in a Thursday…
Officials confirmed late Thursday that 10 people have died from the massive wildfires that have swept the Los Angeles area this week.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Pacific Palisades wildfires torched the home of “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia, perhaps most poignantly destroying the father-to-be's newly installed crib.
The scope of damage caused by the Palisades Fire is even more apparent when seen from above.
The US star previously said she watched her Malibu home ‘burn to the ground on live TV’.
People in Pacific Palisades returned to their neighborhood for the first time since a catastrophic wildfire tore through Los Angeles this week, leaving behind a scene of destruction. The fire has destroyed an estimated 10,000 structures. (AP Video: Haven Daley)
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Milo Ventimiglia have lost their LA homes.
The Malibu home bought for $4.5 million in 2007 has been destroyed by the L.A. fires
Penny Lancaster was a big of mixed emotions on Friday as although the television presenter was busy celebrating her husband Rod Stewart's milestone birthday she was also conscious of the wildfires raging across Los Angeles
"Obviously, it’s kind of devastating," the actor said on Thursday, Jan. 9
A powerful pattern is setting the stage for an amplified jet stream that will shunt cold air south, and the roots of this shift lie thousands of kilometres away in Japan.
'Snapped this driving out,' the actress wrote of the picture taken while they evacuated. She and her husband Miles Teller lost their home in the Pacific Palisades fire
‘It was hell. It was inferno,’ Sebastian Harrison described of the devastating wildfires
A massive winter storm is blanketing the South with ice and record-breaking snow, with some cities seeing the most snowfall from a single storm in decades. Twenty states, from Texas to Delaware, were on alert Friday for snow and ice as the storm continued to move across the South. The storm has prompted governors to declare states of emergency, including in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennesse and Texas, to prepare for and respond to the severe weather.