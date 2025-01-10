LA fires: 'Nothing left' of Mel Gibson's house as he urges California governor to 'spend less on hair gel'

Reuters Videos

STORY: :: Paris Hilton shares a video of her charred mansion lost in the Los Angeles wildfires:: parishilton/Instagram:: Released January 9, 2025:: Malibu, CaliforniaReuters was able to confirm the location from an Instagram post by Paris Hilton accompanying the video and previous statements made by her on the fires. Out-of-control fires in Los Angeles swept across some of the most lavish real estate in the world, stretching firefighting resources and water supplies to the limit. Thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed.