Is “La La Land” Based on Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone's Relationship? Actor Responds to Fan Theory

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone began dating during their time filming 2012's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and broke up in 2015

JB Lacroix/WireImage, Everett Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield is responding to a fan rumor that Emma Stone's 2016 movie La La Land is based on the former couple's relationship.

While speaking with Esquire for an interview published on Wednesday, Oct. 2, the actor, 41, briefly addressed his four-year relationship with Stone, 35, which began while the pair costarred in The Amazing Spider-Man movies and lasted until 2015.

When Garfield was asked to address fans who believe La La Land, the movie musical Stone costarred in with Ryan Gosling, is partially inspired by Garfield's relationship with Stone, he said, "I guess people need something to believe in."

Related: Andrew Garfield Admits He Isn't Sure He Wants to Be a Father After Turning 40: 'Don't Want to Be a Tired Dad'

Summit Releasing/Everett Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in 2016's La La Land

La La Land released in theaters on Dec. 9, 2016, more than one year after PEOPLE confirmed Stone and Garfield had split in October 2015. The musical romance, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, follows Stone as an aspiring actress Mia, who falls in love with jazz musician Sebastian (Gosling) as both struggle to make it in Los Angeles. Both characters ultimately find success by the movie's end, though their relationship does not last.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Garfield, who typically keeps tight-lipped about his personal life and romantic history, did not work on La La Land in any capacity. The movie ultimately won six Academy Awards at the 89th Oscars in 2017, including Stone's first career Oscar win.



Related: Andrew Garfield Says Making New Movie We Live in Time Felt ‘Healing’ After His Mother’s Death

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield on April 10, 2014

“I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever," Garfield also told Esquire.

Since Garfield's relationship with Stone ended (the pair remain friends), the actor was linked to model Alyssa Miller from 2021 to 2022. Most recently, he has reportedly been dating Kate Tomas, an author and spiritual advisor. The pair were seen holding hands on what appeared to be a double date night with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in Malibu, Calif. back in March and have been seen together a number of times since that outing.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.