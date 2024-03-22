La Mesa charter school in jeopardy of closing due to multiple violations

Associated Press

Teacher-led discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity would be banned in public schools and displaying Pride flags in classrooms would be prohibited under legislation lawmakers advanced in Alabama on Wednesday. It would expand current Alabama law, which prohibits the teaching in just elementary school, to all grades. The House Education Policy Committee approved the bill after a discussion in which the bill sponsor claimed it is needed to prevent students from being “indoctrinated,” while an opposed lawmaker said the state is essentially “bullying” some of its citizens.