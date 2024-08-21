La Mesa youth baseball best in the country in 1957
In 1957 the Little League, Pony League, and Colt League teams in La Mesa all made it to the world series. Sporting News magazine proclaimed La Mesa the youth baseball capital of the country.
In 1957 the Little League, Pony League, and Colt League teams in La Mesa all made it to the world series. Sporting News magazine proclaimed La Mesa the youth baseball capital of the country.
Khelif was Algeria’s first woman to ever win a gold medal in boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Former classmate Jacob Bai also joined the athletes in the photo creation
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas off waivers from the Detroit Tigers and have transferred right-hander Alek Manoah to the 60-day injured list.
The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Tuesday that forward Ryan Johansen, who has spent the majority of his career in Philadelphia on the sidelines after struggling with injuries, has been "placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract."
Ah, the Soto Shuffle. It's the best, and some Little League kids proved that. New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto is known for doing a little move in the batter's box after taking a pitch, a dance that everyone loves to focus on (see below) as he continues his ste
Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about great quarterback play, having won two Super Bowls and earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. At this past weekend's Fanatics Fest, he listed his five top quarterbacks in the NFL. While not a surprising list, it does…
Did Hideki Matsuyama violate Rule 8-1 during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday? The PGA Tour determined that a violation wasn’t committed by the eventual champion, but the moment is worth closer investigating.
The coach of the Golden State Warriors took a page from star player Steph Curry's book.
This former Boston Bruins forward could be a hot commodity on the trade market next season.
There may be just one subtle change when it comes to how Matthews may lead now that he's wearing the 'C'.
Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of former President Trump, announced Sunday her verbal commitment to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami. Kai, 17, will join the Hurricanes in the 2026 signing class. The post doesn't mention whether she will attend…
Welcome to For The Win’s weekly WNBA fashion roundup. This week, we're rolling through all the phenomenal lewks the girls
EDMONTON — When Edmonton Oilers’ general manager Stan Bowman got the news last week that the St. Louis Blues had tendered offer sheets to defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway, his reaction was simple.
Caitlin Clark had quite a Sunday for the Indiana Fever. She broke the WNBA rookie assist record with a full-court pass for a highlight-reel dime, and she got a technical foul for punching a stanchion in frustration, which is weird because she wasn't
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – The PGA Tour Player Advisory Council is scheduled to meet this afternoon in person at Castle Pines (and via Zoom for members of the 16-person PAC not in the field this week at the BMW Championship) at 5 p.m. ET to vote on a rang
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers traded defenceman Cody Ceci and a third-round draft pick in 2025 to the San Jose Sharks for blueliner Ty Emberson to complete their second deal of the day on Sunday.
Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but will not be suspended because the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) determined the banned performance-enhancer entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist.
Justin Turner will always be a Dodger, and the ovations he received in his first game back at Dodger Stadium show why he deserves one more season in L.A.
It’s not been an easy start to life for Endrick Felipe at Real Madrid. He failed to make a positive impact during pre-season, and perhaps because of this, he has yet to make his competitive debut.He...
After two weeks of preseason, columnist Jim Moore, aka @cougsgo, has already seen enough of the NFL’s weird new kickoff formation.