La Plaza CEO named Living Legend by Indiana Historical Society
WRTV's Nicole Griffin introduces us to Miriam Acevedo Davis, the President and CEO of La Plaza.
WRTV's Nicole Griffin introduces us to Miriam Acevedo Davis, the President and CEO of La Plaza.
The stock market’s performance bodes well for Harris. While the stats are tantalizing, history isn’t necessarily predictive.
Donald Trump revealed an unhinged eugenics theory Monday, claiming during a morning rant that some migrants have “bad genes” that make them predisposed to committing murder. Trump spent a good chunk of an interview on the The Hugh Hewitt radio show slamming the policies of his political opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and baselessly accused her of wanting to install a communist government.“She wants to [do] government housing. She wants to go into government feeding. She wants to feed pe
Billionaire tech executive Elon Musk cast the upcoming presidential election in dire terms during an appearance with Donald Trump, calling the Republican presidential nominee the only candidate “to preserve democracy in America.”
Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has been exiled to New Hampshire after parachuting onto this year’s campaign in August and suggesting to people he was plotting a coup, according to a report in The Guardian.After the abrasive Lewandowski returned to the Trump orbit as an unpaid senior adviser, he told people he had been brought back to “run the campaign,” sources told the newspaper. That was false, those sources said, noting Trump merely asked people to find “something for
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
Maye Musk was called out by attorneys who warned that her post ‘constitutes the solicitation of a crime’
CNN’s Dana Bash and Lara Trump sparred over misinformation Donald Trump has spread about funding for disaster relief in North Carolina, with the anchor refusing to let the former president’s daughter-in-law get away with ducking her questions.Bash laid into the Republican National Committee co-chair as she tried to change the direction from her father-in-law's dubious claims that FEMA is only offering a few hundred dollars to Americans who have had their homes destroyed in Hurricane Helene. “I w
Johnson claimed he didn't want to "parse" Eric Trump's inflammatory language despite George Stephanopoulos reading the remarks verbatim.
The former president is letting down every Texan and every American by not showing the courage to do the right and principled thing. | Opinion
The “Last Week Tonight” host turned the Ohio senator’s words against him.
“You’re not welcome back.”That’s the message the manager of Philadelphia cheesesteak joint Max’s Steaks had for Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick, after his campaign held an event outside the restaurant Friday that the eatery was told would be about autism awareness.Mike Sfida—who agreed to hold the event because his niece and nephew have autism—was alarmed when he saw Donald Trump signs being hung outside the beloved North Philly spot on Friday, the Philadelphia Inqui
The former Trump attorney slammed the ex-president’s “rhetoric of divisiveness and hate.”
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday claimed Donald Trump and his family are now “preparing for civil war.”Scarborough made the alarming assertion on Morning Joe after reacting to a compilation of footage from the former president’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania over the weekend. Trump told attendees at the rally—which took place at the site where a would-be assassin tried to kill him in July—that his political opponents have stopped at nothing to try and prevent him from returning to the White
During the middle of yet another rambling rant about how the 2020 election had been stolen from him, Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that one path to a victory over Kamala Harris is to establish a voting mandate in battleground states.“The only way to avoid this miserable thing for America is if Wisconsin and the entire Midwest turn and, I mean, turn out in record numbers,” the former president told rally goers in Juneau, Wisconsin.“We need a mandate in the vote,” he said. At one point during the
An increasingly incoherent and profane former president Donald Trump, 78, is rambling at his rallies at previously unheard-of lengths and showing signs of confusion that could indicate mental decline, according to a New York Times analysis.An average rally speech by the elderly Republican nominee for president—who has promised to release his medical records and cognitive tests and then refused to do so—lasts 82 minutes this election cycle, nearly double the 45 minutes he averaged in 2016, a comp
Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, is being called out by angry fans over her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.Cooper faced a backlash on social media, with regular listeners of the podcast, known for its frank discussions about sexuality and advice for women, accusing her of peddling propaganda for the Democratic Party nominee.Harris is also getting flak for dodging mainstream media interviews—and hardball questions—and instead plumping for cozy chats with softball ques
To think the Russian president had tried to play down the occasion, too.
The "Morning Joe" host sounded the alarm big time.
Vice President Harris’s campaign highlighted special counsel Jack Smith’s unsealed filing in a Monday ad to argue that former President Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, were worse than the public originally thought. The 30-second ad titled “Bombshell” features the filing, which was unsealed last week and outlines Smith’s pathway for his election interference case…
Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt fretted Monday that Kamala Harris sounded too good during her appearance on the podcast Call Her Daddy, which she feared could lead to women voting for the Democratic presidential nominee.“Over the weekend she was on this podcast with [Call Her Daddy host] Alex Cooper and I was listening to that and, if you don’t know the issues, you really think ‘okay, she’s selling herself,’” Earhardt said during a segment on the Fox News morning chat show. “She’s talking about