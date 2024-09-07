De La Salle tops King in WXYZ High School Game of the Week
De La Salle topped King in the WXYZ High School Game of the Week. Brad Galli has more
Johnny Manziel, a once-promising NFL quarterback, has had a tumultuous post-football life filled with personal and legal challenges
SAO PAULO (AP) — Green Bay might have lost much more than a game in its opener.
The couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand following the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5
The Chiefs prevailed on the NFL’s opening night. By a toe.
Week 1 of Greg Cote’s 34th year of NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Dolphins-Jaguars, Aaron Rodgers’ comeback game, five big upsets and all the rest
The Philadelphia Eagles were a yard from icing a season opening win in Sao Paulo. The Eagles, revamped after spiraling out of control to wrap up a disappointing 2023 season, mounted a comeback to take a late 31-29 lead over the Green Bay Packers. With less than a minute…
After grabbing $14 million a year from the Edmonton Oilers, the focus shifts to Mitch Marner, and what he may be worth if he goes to market.
The opening game of the 2024 NFL season quickly turned into the ref show. Over the first seven snaps of the game, the Baltimore Ravens drew three flags -- all for the same illegal formation penalty. It wasn't fatal to Baltimore's scoring hopes. Lamar Jackson and…
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls on Thursday night with a hard-fought win over the Baltimore Ravens. After the 27-20 Chiefs victory, two special correspondents checked in to discuss the outcome
The Ravens-Chiefs NFL opener got testy.
United States tennis star Taylor Fritz is making headlines around the world of the sport as he continues to be on the rise -- he was ranked No. 12 heading into the 2024 Australian Open. Being featured on Netflix's Break Point helped too. He's also dating
Their nationality and tennis prowess aren’t the only things Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula have in common. The American tennis stars, each just one win away from clinching a spot in the U.S. Open’s singles final, are also the daughters of billionaires who’ve each played down their privilege after entering the international spotlight. Pegula, 30, is the daughter of Terry Pegula, the owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and founder of natural gas company, East Resources. He’
Good answer, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke with CBS Mornings in a pre-taped interview he did while filming an NFL promotional commercial, and of course he was asked about dating Taylor Swift. When talking about being the "arm candy" of one of
A judge is allowing five former NHL hockey players charged with sexual assault in a case that dates back to when they were with Canada's world junior team to skip the pretrial legal arguments for "compelling economic reasons."
There have been issues around safety, air pollution and team reporters’ inability to tweet due to Brazil’s ban of X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fans and Columbus Blue Jackets players gathered for an emotional candlelight vigil outside the team's arena to remember Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who died last week when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.
What's a new NFL season without a few pre-kickoff playoff picks that will undoubtedly make us look foolish a few months from now. Every team goes into the season with renewed hope of it being their year to make some noise. Only 14 get to keep that hope alive in…
With one regular-season event left in the 2024 LIV Golf League season, some players have work to do to avoid relegation.
This veteran forward has signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL club.
NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe figures he lost to Taylor Fritz at the U.S. Open because it suddenly occurred to him Friday night that he was close to winning and reaching his first Grand Slam final.