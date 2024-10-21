LA school accused of failing to address brutal bullying of Korean American students
Korean American students at Larchmont Charter School in Los Angeles, including a first grader, were reportedly bullied and assaulted by white classmates, sparking outrage among Korean American parents over the school's response. The parents are now accusing the administrators of failing to protect their children from bullying, which they believe is racially motivated, reports The Korea Daily.
The bullying: In one incident, the first grader was reportedly choked, dragged and shaken by six students, leaving him with physical and emotional trauma. According to the child’s mother, another Korean American student was also assaulted at the time. Despite informing the school, the parents felt the response was inadequate, as another assault occurred six days later. “The student hit him in the face with a paper weapon and spat on him, causing an eye injury that required hospital treatment. The school is denying the bullying incidents and framing both the perpetrator and the victim as having been involved in a fight,” she said.
School’s response: The school stated that it had investigated the incidents, separated the offenders and implemented a safety plan, but parents criticized this as downplaying the severity of the bullying and prioritizing the school's image. They were also upset by the school’s refusal to release security footage, citing privacy concerns. The victim’s family is now pursuing legal action, and other Korean American parents are rallying against what they perceive as racially motivated violence. Despite these accusations, the school has not made any public comment on the matter.
