LA Times Guild ‘Deeply Concerned’ by ‘Owner’s Decision to Block’ Kamala Harris Endorsement

The Los Angeles Times Guild says its “deeply concerned” by owner Patrick Soon-Shiong’s decision not to endorse Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

“We are deeply concerned about our owner’s decision to block a planned endorsement in the presidential race,” a spokesperson for the LA Times Guild wrote in a statement. “We are even more concerned that he is now unfairly assigning blame to Editorial Board members for his decision not to endorse.”

The guild’s comments come just hours after Soon-Shiong shared that the decision not to endorse a certain candidate came from the editorial board, with Soon-Shiong writing “the Editorial Board chose to remain silent and I accepted their decision.”

“We are still pressing for answers from newsroom management on behalf of our members,” the statement continued. “The Los Angeles Times Guild stands with our members who have always worked diligently to protect the integrity of our newsroom.”

