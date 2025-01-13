LA Wildfire Coverage | Death toll rises to 24 and more Jan. 12 updates
Here are the latest updates on the LA wildfires for Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. This includes the latest damage assessments and fire forecast.
Here are the latest updates on the LA wildfires for Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. This includes the latest damage assessments and fire forecast.
Jade Janks was convicted of the 2020 murder of Thomas Merriman
Areas of Los Angeles County in Southern California are under mandatory evacuation orders following multiple fires that have started.
Despite it all, Tristin Perez never left his Altadena home during the deadly Eaton fire. A police officer told him and his neighbors to evacuate early on Wednesday morning as the fire raced down the hillside above them. Instead, Perez insisted on trying to save his property and his neighbors’ homes along El Molino Avenue.
President-elect Donald Trump’s former lawyer was so taken aback by the “unconditional discharge” ruling in his former boss’ hush money trial that he turned to ChatGPT for legal help. Speaking with MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes on Friday night, Michael Cohen told the show’s host that he’d been unable to recall anyone else in history who’d ever been found so guilty, and yet faced so few consequences for their actions. Last year, Trump was convicted on 34 charges related to his efforts to cover u
Hungry Tailz Rescue, a nonprofit animal rescue organization in Stockton, Calif., brought Naya to the vet and connected her with a foster family
Ben Affleck has been joined by his daughter Violet as the actor continues to keep a close eye on his Brentwood home as the LA fires continue to blaze.
A man with a history of violence who was recently released from jail has been taken back into police custody after failing to comply with a probation order. Marcel Hank Charlette, 52, was released Tuesday from Headingley Correctional Centre after serving a sentence for breaching multiple conditions of a prior release, police said in a previous news release.Charlette is considered a high risk to reoffend in a sexual or violent manner against all people and has a manslaughter conviction in the dea
Heavy snowfall can cause travel delays all over Ontario. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and details of all the snow to come.
"Don't ask, don't tell. The guy running around talking about how he's in for 'a body' is a liar. He's definitely a deflecting sex offender."
A businessman was shot dead in India 100 years ago. Then, a sensational tale unfolded.
Heather Nelson, 29, faces charges of robbery, forgery and aggravated battery following the Christmas Eve incident in Florida
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage with at least 24 dead across Los Angeles county
The victims were found "stabbed to death" by police at a residence in Louisiana on Jan. 9
STORY: :: Mexican and U.S. authorities discovered a man-madesmuggling tunnel connecting Ciudad Juarez to El Paso, Texas:: January 10, 2025:: Ciudad Juarez, Mexico:: The tunnel was found after authorities removeda metal plate covering its entry pointMexican and U.S. authorities collaborated in the operation. John Morales, the FBI officer in charge of the operation, highlighted the importance of binational cooperation in tackling smuggling.The tunnel's discovery underscores ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities that threaten border security, and comes just days before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who prioritized policies against immigration during his electoral campaign.
Investigators are looking into whether downed Southern California Edison equipment ignited the Hurst fire near Sylmar, officials said.
Frigid air parked over the region caused a dramatic increase in ice coverage on the Great Lakes this week
An amputee and his son with cerebral palsy were among the 24 deaths in the fires raging around Los Angeles. The father was found at his son’s bedside.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters scrambled Sunday to make further progress against wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed 24 people in the Los Angeles area as forecasters again warned of dangerous weather with the return of strong winds this week. At least 16 people were missing, and authorities said that number was expected to rise.
Federal investigators are now warning professional athletes across multiple sports following a rise in sophisticated home burglaries thought to be emanating from international criminals.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death toll from the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area rose to 16 as crews battled to cut off the spreading blazes before potentially strong winds return that could push the flames toward some of the city’s most famous landmarks.