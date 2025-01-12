The LA wildfires are ripping through the celebrity-packed Pacific Palisades. Here's which stars have lost homes.

Wildfires have broken out in Los Angeles and are raging through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Stars including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Milo Ventimiglia have lost their homes.

The average house price in the northern LA area is around $4.5 million, per Realtor.com data.

The biggest of the wildfires in Los Angeles has been tearing through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Stars, including Paris Hilton, Milo Ventimiglia, and Billy Crystal, have lost their homes.

The area, located between Santa Monica and Malibu in northern Los Angeles, is home to some of the country's most expensive real estate. The average house price is about $4.5 million, according to Realtor.com data. Ben Affleck, for instance, bought his $20.5 million mansion there in July.

Other celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Michael Keaton, Adam Sandler, Miles Teller, and Eugene Levy, also live in the neighborhood.

The fire started on Tuesday in the Pacific Palisades before spreading west toward the Malibu stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway. On Wednesday, the city of Malibu issued a statement on X advising residents to prepare to evacuate. By Thursday, it had spread to 27 square miles in the area.

The fire is now also spreading east toward Brentwood and Encino and has burned more than 23,000 acres as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Milo Ventimiglia of 'Heroes' watched his home burn down on security cameras: 'Your heart just breaks'

Actor Milo Ventimiglia tells CBS News’ @TonyDokoupil he helplessly watched his home burn to the ground through security cameras. The 47-year-old father-to-be returned to his property to see what was left. pic.twitter.com/jidcR5ZAsY — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 10, 2025

Milo Ventimiglia, who's known for starring in "This is Us" and "Heroes," watched his home in Malibu burn via security cameras with Jarah Ventimiglia, his wife, who is nine months pregnant.

Speaking outside of his home on Thursday, he told CBS it was "heavy" seeing the extent of the damage.

He said: "You start thinking about all the memories in different parts of the house and whatnot. And then you see your neighbors' houses and everything, kind of around, and your heart just breaks."

Ventimiglia also recalled watching his house burn down: "I think there's a kind of shock moment where you're going, 'Oh, this is real, and this is happening.' And then, at a certain point, we just turned it off. What good is it to continue watching? We kind of accepted the loss."

He added: "We've got good friends, and we've got good people we're working with. We'll make do. Wife and baby and dog are most important."

Actors Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung, who are married, confirmed on Thursday that their home had burned down, but that their family was safe.

Greenberg shared a photo of the wreckage on his Instagram story, writing: "It was all a dream. Thankfully the family is safe. Thank you to all of the firefighters risking their lives. Stay safe out there."

Mel Gibson said his house burned down while he was recording 'The Joe Rogan Experience'

Mel Gibson told NewsNation on Thursday, that he learned about the fires in his Malibu neighborhood while recording an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" in Texas.

He said: "I was doing the Rogan podcast, and kind of ill at ease while we were talking, because I knew my neighborhood was on fire, so I thought, I wonder if my place is still there. But when I got home, sure enough, it wasn't there."

Gibson added: "Obviously, it's kind of devastating. It's emotional. You live there for a long time, and you had all your stuff. "

He said the fact his family was"out of harm's way" was "all I can care about, really."

Paris Hilton said she 'built precious memories' at her destroyed Malibu home

On Wednesday, Paris Hilton shared on Instagram that she was "heartbroken beyond words" to learn that her Malibu home had been destroyed in the fire.

"Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience," Hilton wrote. "This home was where we built so many precious memories."

Although the loss felt "overwhelming," she said she was grateful that her family and pets were safe.

On Thursday, Hilton returned to her home and posted a video of the wreckage on Instagram.

In the caption, she said: "The heartbreak is truly indescribable."

She added: "This house wasn't just a place to live— It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family."

Hilton also noted she wasn't alone in dealing with the destruction and the loss of the "irreplaceable pieces of our lives."

Miles Teller and his wife evacuated before the flames consumed their property

"Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Teller, shared on Instagram on Friday that the couple's Pacific Palisades home was destroyed by the wildfires.

Alongside a series of photos — one showing the remains of their home — she wrote: "I wish I grabbed my wedding dress."

"Wish I did a lot different but it doesn't matter, stay safe, get out," she added.

Joan Rivers's daughter says she saved her mom's Emmy award before her home burned down

Melissa Rivers, the daughter of late actor and comedian Joan Rivers, said her home burned down in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"My family and I have safely evacuated, and we are deeply grateful to be unharmed," she wrote. "I am heartbroken by the devastation caused by the fires, which have tragically destroyed my home."

She also shared more details about her evacuation and urged others to be prepared in an live interview with CNN.

"To be 100% honest, I grabbed my mom's Emmy, a photo of my dad, and a drawing that my mother had done of me and my son," she said.

Billy Crystal's home, where he'd lived with his family for 46 years, was burned to the ground

"We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this," Crystal said in a statement to Business Insider.

"The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home," he said.

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, said her Malibu bungalow was destroyed in the fires

Tina Knowles said in a post on Instagram that her coastal Malibu bungalow had been burned down in one of the blazes.

"It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone," she wrote.

Knowles, who is also mom to singer Solange Knowles, went on to thank the "brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions."

"This could have been so much worse with out the dedication of the disaster workers and first responders," she added.

Cary Elwes said he and his family evacuated the area safely, but said their house was destroyed

On Wednesday, "The Princess Bride" actor wrote: "Sadly we did lose our home but we are grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire. Our hearts go out to all the families impacted by this tragic event and we also wish to extend our gratitude to all the fire fighters, first responders and law enforcement who worked so tirelessly through the night and are still at it."

Ricki Lake said that she escaped from her house with her dog and 'not much else'

Ricki Lake, the star of the original "Hairspray" movie and her self-titled talk show, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday that her "dream home" overlooking Malibu was "gone."

In the caption, Lake said she and her husband escaped from the house with Dolly, their dog, "and not much else."

Mark Hamill evacuated his home and described the fire as 'horrific'

Among the at least 130,000 LA residents asked to evacuate their homes was the "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill.

He said on Instagram that he had left his Malibu home on Tuesday with his wife, Marilou, and their dog, Trixie. He described it as the "most horrific fire since '93."

"Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there were small fires on both sides of the road as we approached PCH," he wrote.

Jamie Lee Curtis said 'many' friends had lost their homes

On Wednesday night, "Halloween" actor Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and said, holding back tears: "Where I live is on fire right now."

She added: "It's just a catastrophe in Southern California. Obviously, there have been horrific fires in many places. This is literally where I live. Everything — the market I shop in, the schools my kids go to, friends.

"Many, many, many, many, many friends now have lost their homes."

Kate Beckinsale wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday that "the whole of the Palisades being destroyed is unthinkably horrific.

"My daughter and I lived there for most of her childhood and most of her childhood is gone."

The "Serendipity" actor shared several other posts, including one thanking local firefighters and another sharing information about assembling an emergency bag.

Haley Joel Osment thanked those who 'helped as we lose our home'

On Thursday, actor Haley Joel Osment shared that he had lost his home to the Eaton fire in Altadena.

"My heart would be so full every time I drove home - it was such a special place - I loved living there - our forest and our mountains and our homes - all gone," Osment wrote in an Instagram story.

Osment described losing 'everything' in Altadena. Haley Joel Osment/Instagram Stories

"I am so sorry for the losses that thousands of people are suffering," he added. "I'm trying to etch in my mind the unique details of this lovely town that are gone forever."

R&B singer Jhené Aiko said she wants to 'let suffering be a gift' after losing her home in the blaze

Aiko shared photos of her home on fire in a now-deleted Instagram post. In a separate Instagram post, she said she wanted to "let suffering be a gift, an act of compassion."

"Me and my children's home is gone, burned to the ground with all of our things inside" Aiko wrote on Instagram. "Lord have mercy. Thankful we still have each other. Starting from scratch. My heart is heavy."

Several other stars have also lost their homes due to the fires

Photos obtained by People showed actors John Goodman, Anna Faris, and Anthony Hopkins lost their homes due to the fires.

The home actor Jeff Bridges shared with his family in Malibu was also lost, the Associated Press reported.

The Oscar-nominated actor James Woods wrote on X Wednesday: "All the smoke detectors are going off in our house and transmitting to our iPhones. I couldn't believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one."

"The Hills" stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt also had their house burned down.

"I'm so sad our house is gone. I wish I could have gone back and got more," Montag said as she broke down crying in a video she posted on TikTok on Wednesday.

TMZ meanwhile published footage of Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's home in flames, as well as a photo of Anna Faris' home in ashes.

The songwriter Diane Warren, a 15-time Oscar nominee who has worked with stars like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, shared on Instagram that her beach house of nearly 30 years was likely gone.

"It looks like it was lost in the fire last nite. There's a rainbow shining on it which I'm taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy," Warren wrote. "The animals and the rescue ranch are OK tho which is the most important thing. Stay safe everyone."

Meanwhile, Eugene Levy said he got stuck while trying to leave his neighborhood on Tuesday.

"The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon," Levy told The Los Angeles Times. "I couldn't see any flames but the smoke was very dark."

According to photos obtained by People, the "Schitt's Creek" star's home was almost completely leveled by the following day, with only a stone chimney and a charred row of hedges left standing.

Chet Hanks, the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, wrote in an Instagram story on Tuesday: "The neighborhood I grew up in is burning to the ground rn. Pray for the Palisades."

Chet Hanks shared a message about the fire on Instagram. Chet Hanks/Instagram Stories

Britney Spears told her Instagram followers on Thursday that she had evacuated her home.

The singer said that she had left her home in LA and was "driving 4 hours to a hotel."

She added that she had been unable to charge her phone "the past two days" as she had no electricity.

Actor and singer Mandy Moore said in an Instagram story posted on Tuesday that she was also among the residents ordered to evacuate. By Wednesday, the singer said in a follow-up story that she was unsure if her home "made it."

"Honestly, I'm in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family," she wrote in an Instagram post. "My children's school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too."

Industry events in Hollywood have been canceled

The Palisades Charter High School was also affected, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The campus was used for films including "Carrie," "Freaky Friday," "Project X," and MTV's "Teen Wolf" TV series.

The premieres for "Wolf Man" and "Unstoppable," scheduled for Tuesday, were canceled.

'It's fire year'

The fire that started on Tuesday spread quickly thanks to the Santa Ana winds, which created up to 100 mph gusts. The drought in Southern California also exacerbated the situation, creating dangerously dry conditions.

Wildfires in the western US have been steadily growing bigger and more severe for decades, while the time of heightened risk known as "fire season" has been getting longer each year.

A paper published in 2023 by researchers from the University of California, Irvine, found the human-caused climate crisis is the "major driver" for the state's increase in wildfires over the last quarter century.

"November, December, now January — there's no fire season, it's fire year. It's year-round," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Back in 2018, the Woolsey Fire burned almost 100,000 acres of land in California, affecting famous Malibu residents like Lady Gaga, Gerard Butler, Miley Cyrus, and several members of the Kardashian family.

Kim Kardashian and her then-husband Kanye West were widely criticized for hiring private firefighters to protect their $60 million home in Hidden Hills.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

