LA wildfires cause historic destruction; winds predicted to build again: Live updates

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A brief lull in extreme fire weather conditions in Los Angeles was not expected to last long as forecasters warned Saturday that gusty winds would make for dangerous conditions through at least Monday.

Those winds have fanned wildfires into destructive infernos across Los Angeles, killing at least 11 and displacing tens of thousands this week.

The fires have consumed about 38,000 acres of land total, according to CalFire. The Palisades Fire, which sprang up on Tuesday and has burned more than 21,000 acres, becoming the most destructive in Los Angeles history. It was 11% contained as of Saturday morning. To the northeast, the Eaton Fire stood at 14,117 acres and was 15% contained early Saturday, after ravaging parts of Altadena and Pasadena.

As crews battled those fires, a sixth, now dubbed the Archer Fire, ignited Friday near the Granada Hills area of the county, not far from the already blazing Hurst Fire.

“One of the issues we’re having right now is we can’t tell where the fire is going to be in 30 minutes," Cal Fire Battalion Chief David Acuña told USA TODAY on Friday.

Of the 11 fatalities confirmed so far by the county's medical examiner, six died in the Eaton Fire and five in the Palisades Fire.

Developments:

There were 145,920 homes and businesses without power across California as of Saturday morning.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an investigation into water supply issues that may have impeded firefighters' efforts.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it arrested a possible arson suspect Thursday afternoon near the Kenneth Fire in the Woodland Hills neighborhood but ultimately did not have probable cause for the incident. Read more.

They made it out of the LA fires alive, but uncertainty swirls

Richard and Cathryn Conn evacuated from the Pacific Palisades neighborhood earlier this week, only to find out that much of their neighborhood had been decimated. But they still aren't sure about their four-bedroom house where they'd lived for over a quarter-century.

“You can visualize every room,’’ Richard Conn, 75, said, “and then you know there’s a 50 percent chance it doesn’t exist anymore."

“If you have ever wondered what it was like living in Dresden after the World War II firebombing, you should come to the Palisades," he said.

They also don't know what's going to happen next, as dangerous weather conditions have made it difficult to contain the fires, and more brush fires seem to keep popping up all over the county.

"I feel like people are panicking,'' said Gary Baseman, 64. Read more.

‒ Josh Peter, USA TODAY

See a map of Los Angeles wildfires

Simple actions can make a big difference to protect homes from fire

The thousands of structures destroyed by the Los Angeles wildfires are a reminder of a new but growing reality for Americans living in hotter, drier and more fire-prone areas – the need to create defensible space and fire-harden their homes.

This doesn't mean cutting down every tree and surrounding a home with a desert of pea gravel, wildfire safety and insurance experts are careful to say. Instead it's implementing the tenets of this new-to-many concept to give homeowners in fire-prone areas a fighting chance when firestorms swoop down on their neighborhoods.

  • Remove anything flammable from within a 5 feet perimeter of your home and any detached buildings, such as dry leaves and pine needles.

  • Cut trees growing near your roof line.

  • Remove jute and other flammable doormats, brooms from the porch and flammable outdoor furniture. "They're like kindling," said Todd Lando, a Battalion Chief wildfire specialist with Central Marin Fire Department in Marin County, California.

  • The bottom 6 inches of a home should be built with brick, concrete or other non-flammable materials.

Read more.

Elizabeth Weise

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Los Angeles wildfires: Historic destruction; winds to build

    When people think of wildfires, burning trees are likely the first image that comes to mind.So when a city burns and trees are left standing, it may seem unusual at first glance.Several massive wildfires have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing a least 10 people and burning down more than 10,000 homes and other structures in a 40-kilometre expanse north of the city's downtown.As images of the fires dominate the media this week, some are questioning why trees, including the state's ic

