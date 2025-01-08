LA wildfires mapped: Palisades and Eaton blazes now cover more than 3,000 acres

The Los Angeles wildfires escalated rapidly on Tuesday, engulfing several homes in the Pacific Palisades, an affluent coastal neighbourhood on the city’s west side.

By the evening, the fire had expanded from 300 acres to nearly 3,000, fueled by a fierce windstorm.

The worst could be still to come as winds of up to 100 miles an hour, the strongest in southern California in a decade, were expected through Wednesday morning.

A mandatory evacuation order was in place for the region between Piedra Morada Drive and Pacific Coast Highway due to dangerous conditions.

Cal Fire issued a red flag warning for the region saying it faced the threat of extreme wildfires fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, low humidity, and critically dry vegetation.

Firefighting units and resources from both Los Angeles city and county were deployed to the area.

Critical Fire Weather Alert:

Southern California is facing a #CriticalFireWeather event through Thursday, with strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity creating extreme wildfire risks. One fire, the #PalisadesFire, has already ignited and is being driven by these high winds. 🌲🔥… pic.twitter.com/LnUrJiDkWG — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) January 7, 2025

The evacuation of Pacific Palisades, home to nearly 24,000 people, including many celebrities, caused a heavy traffic jam along Sunset Boulevard.

Some residents abandoned their vehicles and fled on foot. The Los Angeles Fire Department planned to employ a bulldozer to clear around 30 abandoned vehicles.

Palisades fire burning just northwest of Santa Monica, California, on 7 January 2025 (Cal Fire)

“By no stretch of the imagination are we out of the woods,” governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday afternoon. “I saw firsthand the impact of these swirling winds and the embers and the number of structures that are destroyed. Not a few, many structures already destroyed.”

The Eaton fire, burning in the San Gabriel Mountains above Pasadena, expanded to 400 acres on Tuesday.

The Palisades Fire burns a property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday (AP)

City spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said at least 550 houses were within the evacuation zones of the Eaton Canyon fire. The fire would be especially challenging to combat, she noted, as extreme winds had grounded firefighting aircraft.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency because of the Palisades fire. “The city is working aggressively to confront this emergency,” she said.

A firefighter makes a stand in front of the advancing fire in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles on 7 January 2025 (Associated Press)

“We were having dinner with the family and we just had to leave because the fire was coming so fast,” Darinka Whitmore from Eaton Canyon in Altadena, who fled with her husband and their four children, told The New York Times. “We just grabbed our backpacks and our kids and our doggies.”

The National Weather Service issued a warning on Monday for a “life-threatening, destructive, and widespread windstorm” in California, lasting through Wednesday.

“Widespread damaging winds are expected across most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Areas not typically windy will be impacted,” it said.